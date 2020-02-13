Ski-Doo Maintains Focus on Cutting-Edge Innovation and Wows the Crowd at Club BRP

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) unveiled its latest Ski-Doo innovations during the company's three-day Club BRP event in Cancun, Mexico, attended by hundreds of Ski-Doo dealers. The star of the show was the 2021 Ski-Doo model year lineup, which is designed from the rider down to enable some of the most incredible adventures on the planet.



There was news in all segments of the 2021 lineup that will excite and entice riders of every type. One of the driving elements behind the Ski-Doo trail lineup was the desire to improve cornering. There was a yearning to get into and out of corners with no ski lift, ensuring better contact and more predictability. To accomplish that, Ski-Doo addressed three specific elements – the front and rear suspensions and the skis. After relentless trial and fine-tuning, the result is a trail lineup that corners more confidently than ever before and brings a new level of stability, bump capacity and comfort.

“The entire Ski-Doo team is as passionate about riding as our customers are,” said Marc Lacroix, Global Marketing Director, Ski-Doo. “We actively listen to their feedback, and use that input to raise the bar year after year. It’s an obsession to provide the best possible riding experience across all segments of the sport.”

In addition to improved cornering, Ski-Doo introduced an all-new Rotax 600 EFI engine for select models. The new powerplant provides easier starts, less maintenance, and quieter operation than the two engines it replaces, and marks the end of carbureted snowmobiles for Ski-Doo. It is an excellent option for value-seeking riders because of its reliability, affordability and simplicity, and it makes riders of all skill levels feel like they’re on a high-end sled, significantly improving the experience.

BRP now offers a complete lineup of 4-stroke ACE, 2-stroke E-TEC direct injected and 2-stroke EFI snowmobile engines – making Ski-Doo the only OEM to no longer use carburetors and fan cooled in Ski-Doo snowmobiles. With the 2021 lineup, Ski-Doo has the cleanest engine technologies in the industry, and remains the only brand permitted in Yellowstone National Park.

Also new for 2021 is the fact that every Ski-Doo snowmobile will be built on the acclaimed REV Gen4 platform, even entry-level price points. Ski-Doo REV Gen4 snowmobiles have turned heads and won the hearts of riders since its introduction in 2017. The platform completely transforms the ride experience by making the rider’s input into the vehicle dynamics easier and more natural, resulting in greater comfort and lower fatigue levels.

A World Premiere Technology: 850 E-TEC Turbo

Another technology that was lauded at the event is the all-new 850 E-TEC Turbo. High altitude riders have been raving about the ground-breaking new engine since its release in mid-January. The 850 E-TEC Turbo is a factory-built, 2-stroke turbo engine – a first of its kind in the industry. It will now be available on even more Ski-Doo models in 2021, allowing more riders to experience the thrill of maximum horsepower at high-altitude destinations. It’s a dream for deep-snow lovers who can reach higher playgrounds more easily for incredible powder runs.

Introducing BRP GO!

Topping off the news for the 2021 Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup is an all-new digital, highly visible LCD gauge available on select models. The gauge pairs with a new BRP GO! app that offers highly desired features like turn-by-turn navigation and route-sharing. Riders can set a destination or create an itinerary from points of interest, and get turn-by-turn directions on official snowmobile trails, even offline.

Details on the complete 2021 Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup, as well as clothing and accessories can be found at your authorized Ski-Doo dealer.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer and Savage boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 13,000 driven, resourceful people.

