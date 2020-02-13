InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Offers Hearing and Tinnitus Dietary Supplements on Sears.com

InnerScope, as a Preferred Seller on Sears.com with its Hearing Products, now offers a complete line of Doctor-Formulated "Nutrition for the Ears" Dietary Hearing and Tinnitus Supplements on Sears.com

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, proprietary CBD Oil for Tinnitus and assorted Ear & Hearing Aid Related Supplies ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), today has announced the launching of its complete line of "Nutrition for the Ears" Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing and Tinnitus Supplements ("Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements") on Sears.com. The Hearing & Tinnitus Supplement formulations are specifically designed with a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that medical research indicated may slow the progression of age-related hearing loss and help moderate the symptoms of Tinnitus while maintaining hearing and brain health.



InnerScope is already a Sears.com "Preferred Seller" (according to Sears.com/Seller/Topselling, "Preferred Sellers" have earned our trust by providing superior value, quality products, timely delivery and great customer service.) from its last year launch of its affordable High-Quality FDA-Registered Hearing Aids and later with its launch of one of the world's first Self-Fitting Hearing Aids, the Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements launch will give InnerScope a greater market reach and brand recognition as the leader and provider of all products related to Hearing and/or Hearing Health.

InnerScope's Complete Line of Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements

HEARINGVITE –Formulated as a complete daily multi-vitamin and mineral supplement to help nearly 50 million people in the U.S. with hearing problems by maintaining the levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements that medical research indicates may slow the progression of age-related hearing loss. Further, to protect against drug/medications induced hearing problems and increase blood flow while facilitating the healing of damage tissue including the cochlear. View link: HearingVite Sold on Sears.com

HEARING VITE + MEMORY BOOST – Specifically designed and formulated for people age 50 years and above to boost memory and cognitive function for normal age-related memory loss with a specialized high-quality blend of brain health nutrients that have been shown to improve memory and cognition along with the added levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements to preserve proper hearing health by reducing the progression of age-related hearing loss. View link: HearingVite + Memory Boost Sold on Sears.com

EAR-RING RELIEF – Designed specifically to reduce ringing, hissing & buzzing noises in the ears of the 60 million Americans who struggle with those constant or recurring noise in the ears that ranges from irritating to debilitating. ("Tinnitus Sufferers"). Research shows higher doses of specific vitamins and mineral may help provide relief for Tinnitus Sufferers for their ringing, hissing buzzing noises in the ears. The Ear-Ring Relief™ formula with its proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals is specifically designed to deliver those necessary higher doses of vitamins and minerals while maintaining safe levels of these components. View link: Ear-Ring Relief Sold on Sears.com

"InnerScope continues to add more products to its Hearing Product Portfolio and as well as continuing to increase its market presence on numerous online sales platforms like Sears.com," said Matthew Moore, CEO InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "We are also planning in the coming months to start shipping our Hearing Product Portfolio to major "Big Box" retailers and pharmacy chains to be sold in-store off-the-shelf. We intend to build InnerScope as the undisputed market leader in affordable Hearing and/or Hearing Health related Products."

"Currently, InnerScope's Hearing Product Portfolio consists of 26 different product skus and over a dozen Ear and Hearing Aid related products and supplies. We believe with the new Over the Counter ("OTC") Hearing Aid Act (the "OTC Hearing Aid Act") the hearing aid market is about to explode and InnerScope's plans on being the public's number-one source for purchasing affordable hearing aids/supplies and hearing health related products."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Sears

Sears is a leading integrated retailer providing merchandise and related services and is part of Shop Your Way, a social shopping experience where members have the ability to earn points and receive benefits across a wide variety of physical and digital formats through shopyourway.com. Sears offers its wide range of home merchandise, apparel and automotive products and services through Sears-branded and affiliated full-line and specialty retail stores in the United States. Sears also offers a variety of merchandise and services through sears.com, landsend.com and specialty catalogs. Sears offers consumers leading proprietary brands including Kenmore and DieHard – among the most trusted and preferred brands in the U.S. The company is the nation's largest provider of home services, with more than 14 million service and installation calls made annually. For more information, please visit www.sears.com.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

InnerScope Hearing Aids sold on Walmart.com

Sears.com

Kmart.com

launch of its affordable High-Quality FDA-Registered Hearing Aids

launch of one of the world's first Self-Fitting Hearing Aids

Sears.com

Sears.com/Seller/Topselling

HearingVite Sold on Sears.com

HearingVite + Memory Boost Sold on Sears.com

Ear-Ring Relief Sold on Sears.com

Over the Counter ("OTC") Hearing Aid Act

Corporate Wire Service:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.