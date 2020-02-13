American Energy Partners COO Announces Aggressive Expansion Plan Increasing Footprint in Energy Services

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, announced today that Oilfield Basics, LLC. (“Oilfield Basics”) has released a podcast discussing its acquisition with American Energy’s COO, Josh Hickman. Mr. Hickman delves into American Energy’s introduction to the public markets, past acquisitions, and speaks personally of his own sale of Hickman Geological Consulting, LLC, one of the leading providers of expert geo-technical and valuation resources for surfaces and minerals throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to American Energy. Closing the discussion, Mr. Hickman details the composition and progress of our “buy and build strategy,” laying the foundation for future expansion.



Oilfield Basics was founded in 2018 and adds Educational Marketing to American Energy’s suite of Energy services; these services include but are not limited to:

Industrial waste stream treatment, water exploration, augmentation, and treatment of polluted waters

Contracts in place that are moving towards the treatment and supply of water from a 5 billion gallon mine pool

Full-service valuation and geotechnical services,

Ownership and maintenance of producing oil & natural gas wells

Oilfield Basics adds Educational Marketing opportunities to this full spectrum of energy services. Oilfield Basics provides educational tools to companies including engineering and law firms, as well as services related to construction, drilling, flowback and completions. Oilfield Basics specializes in the Educational Marketing platforms of podcasts and videography to not only inform the public about their customer’s solutions, but also as a platform to discuss issues faced and opportunities present within the industry.

American Energy plans to use this platform as a source of advertising and paid services, thereby simultaneously increasing top-line revenue and corporate exposure.

To listen to the podcast, visit: Podcast

For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

contact@americanenergy-inc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.