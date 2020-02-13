Supermodel Christie Brinkley to Host Dinner and Events Featuring Her Exclusive Line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, Bellissima at The Snow Lodge in Aspen on Valentine’s Day, February 14th

/EIN News/ -- Iconic Brands’ Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines Made with Organic Grapes and Certified Vegan and Gluten Free, to Showcase Christie as Celebrity Mixologist



Amityville, NY, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that Supermodel and Actress Christie Brinkley will host a series of Après Ski events starting on Valentine’s Day, Friday, February 14, 2020 through Sunday the 16th at The Snow Lodge in Aspen, CO. The events will have an ice bar and feature Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, wines made with organic grapes, with Bambinis (375ml) available in all three expressions. In addition, the highlight of the evening series will showcase Bellissima’s partner Christie Brinkley, as their celebrity mixologist throughout the evening.

The Snow Lodge, created by renowned resort The Surf Lodge, is the newest hotspot and located at the base of Aspen Mountain. It officially opened on December 26, 2019 and has become legendary in its own right with its own concert series. The Snow Lodge is located at 501 E Dean Street, Aspen, Colorado.

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “With her famous charm, warmth and hospitality, there’s no better Valentine’s Day host than Christie Brinkley. Our Bellissima Prosecco line of premium beverages will provide the perfect complement to these events. They are created for the health-conscious consumer who also loves the taste of high-quality alcohol beverages, and this has resonated extremely well with our audience.”

Bellissima’s offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima .

Or visit your local wine merchant to purchase in store.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “celebrity branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free. In addition, Iconic also develops private label spirits for domestic and international established chains.

