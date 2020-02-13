There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,319 in the last 365 days.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) reported net income of $8,622,000 for 2019 compared to $8,125,000 for 2018.  Diluted earnings per share were $3.74 for 2019 compared to $3.51 for 2018.  Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $1,836,000, or $0.80 per share, compared to $1,824,000, or $0.79 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to report record earnings of $8,622,000 for 2019, an increase of 6.1% over 2018.  The primary drivers for the increase to net income included our ongoing disciplined approach to credit quality and growth of the balance sheet.  We remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders.  At year end our book value and tangible book value per share were $36.00 and $30.08, respectively, reflecting increases of 10.4 percent and 12.7 percent from December 31, 2018.”

Total consolidated assets at December 31, 2019 were $809.7 million.  This compared to $738.8 million at December 31, 2018.  Loan totals grew from December 31, 2018 levels of $532.0 million to $562.9 million.  Deposits also increased totaling $655.8 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $49.9 million or 8.2 percent, as compared to year end 2018.

Southern provided $225,000 for loan losses in 2019, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 of $5,184,000, or 0.92% of loans.  This compared to a provision for loan losses of $250,000 for 2018, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 of $5,117,000, or 0.96% of loans.  Net charge offs totaled $158,000, or annualized 0.03% of loans, for 2019 compared to $142,000, or 0.03% of loans for 2018.   

The return on average assets for 2019 was 1.09% compared to 1.11% for 2018.  The return on average equity was 10.74% for 2019 compared to 11.21% for 2018.  The tax equivalent net interest margin for 2019 and 2018 were 3.66% and 3.84%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust.  It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.  Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions.  All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking.  Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking.  There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated.  Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured.  The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence.  Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

  December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,723   $ 54,741  
Federal funds sold   265     1,065  
Securities available for sale   123,436     101,439  
Loans held for sale   1,171     -  
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,184 - 2019 ($5,117 – 2018)   557,680     526,857  
Premises and equipment, net   14,515     14,296  
Accrued interest receivable   3,380     3,294  
Net cash surrender value of life insurance   15,633     15,685  
Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
Other intangible assets, net   291     327  
Other assets   11,200     7,705  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 809,716   $ 738,831  
             
LIABILITIES            
Deposits :            
Non-interest bearing $ 136,430   $ 129,923  
Interest bearing   519,332     475,970  
Total deposits   655,762     605,893  
             
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   15,401     15,342  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,553     8,414  
Other borrowings   37,500     28,500  
Subordinated debentures    5,155     5,155  
Total liabilities   726,371     663,304  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
Authorized - 5,000,000 shares            
Issued and outstanding – 2,314,878 shares in 2019
            
(2,315,505 shares in 2018)   5,781     5,783  
Additional paid-in capital   15,521     15,246  
Retained earnings   62,484     55,972  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (52 )   (1,301 )
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (389 )   (173 )
Total shareholders’ equity   83,345     75,527  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 809,716   $ 738,831  

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,		  
  2019   2018   2019   2018  
Interest income:                        
Loans, including fees $ 7,151   $ 6,960   $ 28,265   $ 26,912  
Federal funds sold and balances with banks   295     288     1,482     659  
Securities:                        
Taxable   698     361     2,185     1,328  
Tax-exempt   105     205     621     883  
Total interest income   8,249     7,814     32,553     29,782  
                         
Interest expense:                        
Deposits   1,331     1,031     5,128     3,274  
Other   336     289     1,299     1,224  
Total interest expense   1,667     1,320     6,427     4,498  
Net interest income   6,582     6,494     26,126     25,284  
Provision for loan losses   75     250     225     250  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,507     6,244     25,901     25,034  
                         
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   494     542     2,003     1,751  
Trust fees   544     548     2,085     2,027  
Net gains on loan sales   246     137     683     604  
Earnings on life insurance assets   97     97     443     389  
ATM and debit card fee income   393     361     1,460     1,422  
Net securities gains   -     (161 )   366     (161 )
Other   133     173     615     423  
Total non-interest income   1,907     1,697     7,655     6,455  
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits   3,589     3,226     13,828     12,843  
Occupancy, net   331     325     1,384     1,406  
Equipment   335     344     1,205     1,150  
Printing, postage and supplies   105     103     428     409  
Telecommunication expenses   123     114     426     338  
Professional and outside services   540     461     1,617     1,492  
Software maintenance   338     422     1,565     1,513  
ATM expenses   187     130     570     522  
Other   650     631     2,224     2,256  
Total non-interest expense   6,198     5,756     23,247     21,929  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,216     2,185     10,309     9,560  
Federal income tax provision   380     361     1,687     1,435  
NET INCOME $ 1,836   $ 1,824   $ 8,622   $ 8,125  
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.80   $ 0.79   $ 3.74   $ 3.52  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   0.80     0.79     3.74     3.51  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.23     0.22     0.91     0.87   
CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

