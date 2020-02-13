Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) reported net income of $8,622,000 for 2019 compared to $8,125,000 for 2018. Diluted earnings per share were $3.74 for 2019 compared to $3.51 for 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $1,836,000, or $0.80 per share, compared to $1,824,000, or $0.79 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to report record earnings of $8,622,000 for 2019, an increase of 6.1% over 2018. The primary drivers for the increase to net income included our ongoing disciplined approach to credit quality and growth of the balance sheet. We remain focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders. At year end our book value and tangible book value per share were $36.00 and $30.08, respectively, reflecting increases of 10.4 percent and 12.7 percent from December 31, 2018.”

Total consolidated assets at December 31, 2019 were $809.7 million. This compared to $738.8 million at December 31, 2018. Loan totals grew from December 31, 2018 levels of $532.0 million to $562.9 million. Deposits also increased totaling $655.8 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $49.9 million or 8.2 percent, as compared to year end 2018.

Southern provided $225,000 for loan losses in 2019, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 of $5,184,000, or 0.92% of loans. This compared to a provision for loan losses of $250,000 for 2018, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2018 of $5,117,000, or 0.96% of loans. Net charge offs totaled $158,000, or annualized 0.03% of loans, for 2019 compared to $142,000, or 0.03% of loans for 2018.

The return on average assets for 2019 was 1.09% compared to 1.11% for 2018. The return on average equity was 10.74% for 2019 compared to 11.21% for 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for 2019 and 2018 were 3.66% and 3.84%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,723 $ 54,741 Federal funds sold 265 1,065 Securities available for sale 123,436 101,439 Loans held for sale 1,171 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,184 - 2019 ($5,117 – 2018) 557,680 526,857 Premises and equipment, net 14,515 14,296 Accrued interest receivable 3,380 3,294 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 15,633 15,685 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 291 327 Other assets 11,200 7,705 TOTAL ASSETS $ 809,716 $ 738,831 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 136,430 $ 129,923 Interest bearing 519,332 475,970 Total deposits 655,762 605,893 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 15,401 15,342 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,553 8,414 Other borrowings 37,500 28,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 726,371 663,304 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 5,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,314,878 shares in 2019

(2,315,505 shares in 2018) 5,781 5,783 Additional paid-in capital 15,521 15,246 Retained earnings 62,484 55,972 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (52 ) (1,301 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (389 ) (173 ) Total shareholders’ equity 83,345 75,527 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 809,716 $ 738,831

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,151 $ 6,960 $ 28,265 $ 26,912 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 295 288 1,482 659 Securities: Taxable 698 361 2,185 1,328 Tax-exempt 105 205 621 883 Total interest income 8,249 7,814 32,553 29,782 Interest expense: Deposits 1,331 1,031 5,128 3,274 Other 336 289 1,299 1,224 Total interest expense 1,667 1,320 6,427 4,498 Net interest income 6,582 6,494 26,126 25,284 Provision for loan losses 75 250 225 250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,507 6,244 25,901 25,034 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 494 542 2,003 1,751 Trust fees 544 548 2,085 2,027 Net gains on loan sales 246 137 683 604 Earnings on life insurance assets 97 97 443 389 ATM and debit card fee income 393 361 1,460 1,422 Net securities gains - (161 ) 366 (161 ) Other 133 173 615 423 Total non-interest income 1,907 1,697 7,655 6,455 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,589 3,226 13,828 12,843 Occupancy, net 331 325 1,384 1,406 Equipment 335 344 1,205 1,150 Printing, postage and supplies 105 103 428 409 Telecommunication expenses 123 114 426 338 Professional and outside services 540 461 1,617 1,492 Software maintenance 338 422 1,565 1,513 ATM expenses 187 130 570 522 Other 650 631 2,224 2,256 Total non-interest expense 6,198 5,756 23,247 21,929 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,216 2,185 10,309 9,560 Federal income tax provision 380 361 1,687 1,435 NET INCOME $ 1,836 $ 1,824 $ 8,622 $ 8,125 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 3.74 $ 3.52 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.80 0.79 3.74 3.51 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.23 0.22 0.91 0.87

CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO (517) 279-5500



