Marrone Bio Innovations to Attend the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

/EIN News/ -- DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, today announced that management has been invited to present at the Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference 2020 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.



Management of Marrone Bio Innovations will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and Pam Marrone, Founder and CEO, is scheduled to present as follows:

Bank of America Global Agriculture and Materials Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Panel Presentation: Potential Disruption to Crop Chemical Outlook

Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. Eastern time

Location: The Conrad Fort Lauderdale (551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Bank of America representative.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto®Jet Oxide® and Jet Ag® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the Company’s product pipeline. MBI’s Pro Farm Finland-based subsidiary employs a proprietary technology derived from wood waste to stimulate plant growth and improve plant health, resulting in improved yields and crop quality. Products include UBP-110®, LumiBio™, LumiBio Valta™, LumiBio Kelta™, Foramin®.

Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . We also use our investor relations website, https://investors.marronebio.com, as well as our corporate Twitter account, @Marronebio, as means of disclosing material non-public information, and encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations. Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Contact:

Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: Info@marronebio.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik, Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

MBII@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



