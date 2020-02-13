Neil H. Fishman of Fishman Associates to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most taxpayers have been conditioned to expect a tax refund, and no matter how much it is, they already know how that money will be spent, whether it's paying off bills, summer camp for the kids, a vacation, a new car, or a home improvement.

Soon they’ll see signs on the side of the road promising guaranteed refunds, but accountant Neil Fishman warns: “Nobody can guarantee a refund, let alone the dollar amount.”

Accounting Today named Neil Fishman one of the “Top 100 Most Influential People" in the profession for 2019. He is currently the president of the National Conference of CPA Practitioners. He also served on the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC), an official committee of the IRS comprised of CPAs, attorneys, enrolled agents and other professionals that submit recommendations to the IRS on how to improve their service.

His firm Fishman Associates is a full service CPA firm specializing in tax and accounting. Their motto is “Get More Than Just A Tax Return.”

“It really is about helping people,” says Fishman. “My job is to keep you out of trouble with the IRS and other taxing authorities and make sure that everything reported is accurate, but I don't see it as just preparing a tax return. My job is help you understand why: why are you getting back less money this year? Why do you owe more money this year? The numbers tell a story. They tell you where you're spending your money. They tell you where you might need to cut back and where money can be better spent.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 brought significant changes to the law. With the 2020 filing season approaching, taxpayers should be concerned about compliance now more than ever.

“If your tax return is marked self-prepared you are held to the same standard as me, and when it comes to the IRS, if you are audited, you're guilty until you can prove yourself innocent,” says Fishman. “So I am the high lord executioner, but more importantly, the official human sacrifice. We generally work on any day that ends in the letter ‘Y’ and sleep is a four-letter word.”

Fishman Associates also offers estate planning and litigation support.

