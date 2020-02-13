Eden App's 'Uber' for Snow Removal Now Available in Cleveland

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Megan Greenwalt, corporate communications

866.776.3336

mgreenwalt@edenapp.com

Residents seeking a more convenient way to order snow removal and landscaping services are now reaching for their mobile devices. Touted as the “Uber” of landscaping, Eden and its Eden App mobile platform are now available in Cleveland.

Eden's digital marketplace has revolutionized the way people order snow removal and landscaping services. Customers can instantly request services through Eden App, available through the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), or directly on the website, www.edenapp.com, without a long-term contract.

“The process for ordering snow removal and landscape services can be lengthy and cumbersome for busy homeowners,” said founder and CEO Ben Zlotnick, who is a 20-year veteran and leader in the landscaping industry. “Eden App has eliminated the hassle through our mobile, on-demand services.”

With more than 35 services to choose from, residents and property managers can take advantage of full, on-demand outdoor services. No job is too big or too small. Customers can order anything from snow removal or lawn care to installs, renovations, irrigation tune-ups, landscape lighting, hardscape services – all outdoor care is at their fingertips through Eden App.

Customers do not need to make a full-season commitment or sign a contract that most local snow removal and landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

Additionally, Eden App partners with its robust vendor base directly to help them grow their business. All of our contractors are quality driven, insured, competitively priced and locally sourced.

How It Works

Signup – Users signup and enter specific information about their property. Quote – Quote is provided with suggested add-ons. Job Posted – Once the user accepts the quote, the job is posted to a nearby, licensed contractor network. Pickup – Qualified contractor picks-up job and begins work with “before” photos. Chat is available via the Eden App for the duration of the job allowing for continuous communication. Completion – Contractor completes job and sends “after” photos to the user for verification. Payment – User accepts the completed job and payment is processed immediately.

Already established in Minneapolis, Toronto, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Boston, customers do not need to make a full-season commitment that most local landscape companies require. Costs are controlled by ordering as needed, with the option for recurrent services also available.

About Eden App

Eden has delivered on-demand and subscription-based lawn care, landscaping, and snow removal services online or through the Eden App since 2016. Our licensed, outdoor professionals currently operate in Cleveland, Naples, Fort Myers, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Toronto, Ottawa, Waterloo, Hamilton and neighboring communities. For more information, visit www.edenapp.com.

Blogs:

When One-Time Snow Removal Is the Perfect Solution

Top Five Light Pickup Trucks for Snow Removal

Latest Snow Removal Technology

Nine of the Best Commercial Pet-Friendly Ice Melts

When to Use a Snow Blower

Social media:

Twitter -- twitter.com/edenapp

Facebook -- facebook.com/edenapp

LinkedIn -- linkedin.com/company/edenapp

Instagram -- instagram.com/edenapp

TikTok -- tiktok.com/@edenapp

Attachment

Megan Greenwalt Safeguard Properties megan.greenwalt@safeguardproperties.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.