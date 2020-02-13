Bhang Inc. Milk and Dark Chocolate Now Available in Canada

Bhang Cannabis-infused Chocolates Now Available in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan



/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bhang Inc. ("Bhang" or the "Company") (CSE: BHNG) (OTCQX: BHNGF), a global cannabis CPG brand company with an extensive, award-winning portfolio of products, announced today that its cannabis-infused milk and dark chocolates are now available for sale in Canada through its joint venture with Indiva Limited (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF). Bhang’s chocolate can be purchased in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan and will soon be available in Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

As previously announced in April 2018, Indiva and Bhang have a 50/50 joint venture to produce and distribute Bhang Chocolate. Through the joint venture, Indiva creates Bhang Chocolate in its state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario. Each chocolate contains 10 mg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and comes from sustainably sourced cacao. Chocolates are scored into four pieces, so they are perfect for sharing. Looking ahead, Bhang and Indiva intend to bring cannabidiol (CBD) chocolates to Canadian consumers later in the year.

“We’re fortunate to have established partners like Indiva to help us provide Canadian consumers with the highest quality of edibles available in the recently launched Cannabis 2.0 market,” said Bhang President & CEO Jamie Pearson. “Deloitte analysts estimate that the Canadian market for edibles, extracts and topicals could be worth C$2.7 billion annually, with cannabis edibles accounting for C$1.6 billion alone. We see significant opportunity in the Canadian market and are proud to bring our exceptional chocolate to our friends up north.”

In addition to its Canada joint-venture, Bhang’s multi-state cannabis platform includes licensees in Florida, Nevada, Michigan, New Mexico, Illinois and Ohio. The Company’s hemp-derived CBD products are available throughout the U.S. in brick & mortar stores and online as well as in Puerto Rico, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, and the U.K.

In the decade since Bhang was founded, the company has received dozens of top honors for its edible cannabis and cannabidiol-based products. Most recently, Bhang won the Best Cannabis-Infused Chocolate Award at WeedCon West 2019 as well as Best Cannabis Chocolate in New Mexico from Dank Magazine. Other top edible honors included numerous High Times Cannabis Cup Best of Awards, and acknowledgments from a diverse range of competitions such as the Medical Cup, Chalice Cup, Patients Choice and the 805 Cannabud Cup, among many others.

Bhang’s brand portfolio of 100+ cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and non-cannabis products includes an assortment of chocolate, tinctures, pre-roll straights, gum, capsules, gummies as well as range of organic beverages and powders spanning the lifestyle segment through its wholly owned subsidiary Red Ace Organics.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted global cannabis company with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, gums, and beverages through its wholly-owned Red Ace Organics division, among others. Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to the world. Learn more at www.bhangnation.com and purchase our award-winning CBD products at http://www.bhangcbd.com/.

About Indiva

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation. Indiva aims to bring its exceptional portfolio of products to Canadians and cannabis enthusiasts around the world as laws permit. Based in London, Ontario, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, capsules and edible products. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products. Click here to connect with Indiva on social media and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

