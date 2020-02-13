Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Worth $5.09 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual Testing, Automated AST, Consumable), Method (Disk Diffusion, Dilution), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Epidemiology), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $5.09 billion by 2027.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure performed to identify that which antimicrobial regimen is specifically effective for individual patients. It is used to determine the presence of bacteria and fungi in the body and to determine which specific antibiotics a particular bacteria or fungus is sensitive to. The high prevalence of infectious diseases, increased funding and government initiatives, and emergence of multidrug resistance are the key factors driving steady growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market.

Resistance among various microbial species to different antimicrobial drugs have emerged as a major cause. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), microorganisms are able to resist the attack by antimicrobial drugs, which leads to an ineffective treatment, resulting in spreading of infections. With regards to this, governments across the world are undertaking initiatives to create awareness about the effects of drugs on treating infections caused by pathogens. These initiatives help in providing critical information to end-users about the prevention of the incidences of various diseases. For instance, India launched the National Programme on Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance as a part of its 12th five-year plan to establish a laboratory-based AR surveillance system in the country and to create awareness among healthcare providers about AR.

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2027– by method, product, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates the industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional level.

Based on product type, the manual susceptibility testing products segment accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases which leads to an increased demand for susceptibility testing products and benefits offered such as low cost and the ease of use is supporting the growth of this segment. However, automated AST products are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Less time for susceptibility testing than the manual methods, higher accuracy due to the minimization of the human interference, and incessant launch of newer automated devices by manufacturers are some of the key factors fueling the growth of the automated AST products market.

On the basis of method, the disk diffusion segment accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019. The factors such as simplicity of the test, low cost, and flexibility in selection of disks are supporting the dominance of this segment.

Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019, owing to the factors such as growing awareness about the use of antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods for the diagnostic applications, rising burden of antimicrobial resistance, and positive government intervention regarding early disease screening.

Geographically, the U.S. commanded the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors such as easy accessibility, increasing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance, and better adoption of technologically advanced susceptibility testing methods and products are accelerating the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market in the North American region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases; increasing public health awareness; and increasing consumption of antibiotics, eventually developing the resistance among the population in this region.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market has witnessed number of approvals by regulatory authorities in the recent years. For instance, in October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) along with Check-Points Health B.V. (Netherlands) received FDA 510(k) clearance for a molecular screening test for antibiotic-resistant carbapenemase-producing organisms (CPOs) on the fully-automated BD MAX System. Similarly, in November 2018, bioMérieux S.A. (France) received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel and the CE-Mark of the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY Pneumonia Panel plus to help clinicians to differentiate colonization from true invasive infection and to allow fast, accurate, and comprehensive syndromic testing.

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is highly fragmented with the presence of key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories (India), MERLIN Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Synbiosis (U.K.), and Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd (China), among others.

