Fortuna provides update on its Lindero gold Project in Argentina

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, CEO and Director, commented, “Lindero encountered challenges during December and January due to a shortfall in manpower in our main electro-mechanical and piping contractor. We have reduced the scope of this contractor and have brought in additional resources to address this issue.” Mr. Ganoza added, “Early in January, the Project underwent a leadership change. Since then, the Company has completed an extensive review of the Project’s remaining schedule through to operations. Placement of ore on the leach pad and first doré pour is now scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.”

Construction, pre-commissioning and commissioning highlights:

As at the end of January, the overall project is 89% complete

Primary and secondary crushing circuits: Pre-commissioning activities are concluded; crushing circuits are being commissioned with ore

Pre-commissioning activities are concluded; crushing circuits are being commissioned with ore Tertiary crushing circuit: Vendor representatives returned to site on January 24 th and are dedicated to finalizing the mechanical completion of the HPGR; pre-commissioning activities have commenced on the conveyors and transfer systems of this circuit

Vendor representatives returned to site on January 24 and are dedicated to finalizing the mechanical completion of the HPGR; pre-commissioning activities have commenced on the conveyors and transfer systems of this circuit Agglomeration plant: Mechanical work almost completed; piping and electrical installation is in its final stages due to the delay caused by shortfalls in contractor manpower during December and January; pre-commissioning activities have been pushed back to March

Mechanical work almost completed; piping and electrical installation is in its final stages due to the delay caused by shortfalls in contractor manpower during December and January; pre-commissioning activities have been pushed back to March Power generation: 8-megawatt power plant and medium voltage power distribution system have been commissioned and are sourcing power to the project and unit operations

8-megawatt power plant and medium voltage power distribution system have been commissioned and are sourcing power to the project and unit operations Industrial water supply: Commissioning of the industrial water system is scheduled to be completed this month

18,750 tonnes per day crushing circuit and agglomeration plant

Primary and secondary crushing circuits

Pre-commissioning activities of the main equipment has been completed; commissioning with ore to stockpile has been initiated.

Tertiary crushing circuit

Vendor technicians are concluding with final mechanical and instrumentation activities on the HPGR. Pre-commissioning of the conveyors and transfer systems were initiated this month.

Agglomeration plant

Delays in mechanical and electrical activities during December and January due to a shortfall in contractor manpower have pushed back pre-commissioning to March.

8-megawatt power plant

Commissioning of the mine’s 8-megawatt power plant and medium voltage power distribution system has been completed. The plant has been connected to the mine’s grid and is sourcing power to the mine and project.

Leach pad and solution ponds

Leach pad

Construction of the 31-hectare start-up leach pad area and solution ponds has been completed. Assembly and installation of the stacking system from the agglomeration plant to the leach pad is in progress but behind schedule due to a shortfall in contractor manpower during December and January and is expected to be completed in April; making it on the critical path of the project.

Solution ponds

Mechanical and piping installations are in progress. Pumping and solution management systems are planned to be commissioned in April.

Process Area

ADR plant

Equipment installation has been completed with piping and electrical work in progress. Pre-commissioning activities are planned to conclude in May.

SART plant

Mechanical and piping installation work is progressing with pre-commissioning activities scheduled to conclude in May. The SART plant is not mission critical for the start of gold production.

Industrial water supply

The 13-kilometer water pipeline to the mine site is being pre-commissioned. Commissioning of the industrial water system is scheduled to be completed this month.

Assay laboratory

Construction and implementation of the on-site assay laboratory has been completed. Sample preparation and analysis for gold using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish has been conducted at this facility since the end of January 2020.

Further updates on the construction of the Lindero gold Project will be provided as the development of the Project proceeds. Please click on the following link to access Lindero’s construction photo gallery: https://fortunasilver.com/mines-and-projects/development/lindero-project-argentina/construction-gallery/crushing-circuit/ .

About the Lindero gold Project, Argentina

In September 2017, the commencement of construction at Lindero was officially launched (see Fortuna news releases dated September 21, 2017 and December 21, 2017 ). Lindero has been designed as an 18,750 tonnes per day owner operated open pit mine with a pit life of 13 years based on current Mineral Reserves. Crushed ore will be placed on a leach pad with the pregnant solution pumped to SART and ADR plants prior to electrowinning and refining where gold will be poured to doré bars.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com .

