Malaysia Education Market is expected to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2023: Ken Research
Industry report has been analyzed on the basis of the major players, government regulations, enrollment and popular courses, emerging trends and future outlook.MALAYSIA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The government of Malaysia is focusing on education as the highest priority in the country’s development, by rolling out the Vision 2020. This has led to increase in number of new private institutions in Malaysia.
• Influx of foreign students is rising, making Malaysia a global hub for education.
• More focus is being laid on technical and vocational education and to change the mindset of the people regarding TVET.
Test Preparation Industry is expected to decline: Owing to the rising number of foreign universities and rising quality of education in the country, Malaysian nationals prefer to stay within the country and study in domestic higher education institutions. Thereby, the number of GRE and GMAT test-takers are falling, leading to a future possibility of declining revenues for the test preparation industry. This phenomenon can also be attributed to the fact that Malaysian test preparation centers find it more cost effective to send their students to centers in Singapore, since Singapore is more central and centralizing programmes in Singapore has been found to be more profitable. Singapore also has more credibility, thereby, test preparation centers seek to earn more revenue from accommodation and support packages, since domestic revenue by setting their base in Malaysia, is not substantial enough.
Rising number of private universities: More number of private universities and foreign university branch campuses are being set up in the country to cater to the growing demand of higher education from both domestic as well as overseas students. These universities charge higher fees but have much more number of seats than public universities. This sector is attractive for private equity as well as government investment as the returns from higher education are high and is expected to give a big boost to education sector in the near future.
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
Rising number of foreign students: Owing to inexpensive standard of living, safe and stable socio-political atmosphere and global quality education being offered, more and more number of foreign students are preferring to opt for Malaysia as their destination of higher studies. This is expected to make Malaysia a hotspot for education.
More focus being laid on technical and vocational training education: Corporate houses and industrial players are demanding technically skilled workers, thereby the demand for technical education is expected to intensify and the market for this will expand.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Malaysia Education Market Outlook to 2023- By K-12 Education, Higher Education, and Test-Preparation Education Market” by Ken Research believe that the government support made in the Malaysia Education system will boost the number of enrollments owing to better education delivery by more qualified academicians and teachers. The market is expected to register positive CAGR of above 6% in terms of revenues earned from the Malaysia Education Market during the forecasted period 2018-2023E.
Key Segments Covered
By Malaysia K-12 Education Market:
• Level of education (Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary Schools)
• Ownership of schools on the basis of various levels of education (Public and Private Schools)
• Gender in various levels of education (Male and Female)
• By various regions on the basis of number of enrollments
• Number of schools (Public and Private)
By Malaysia Higher Education Market:
• Type of Universities (Public and Private Universities)
• Gender (Male and Female)
• Academic Degree (Bachelors, Master’s and Diploma)
By Vocational and Technical Training Industry:
• Region
• Gender (Male and Female)
By Malaysia Test Preparatory Market:
• Types of Tests (SAT, IELTS, GRE, TOEFL and GMAT)
Time Period Captured in the Report:
• Historical Period – 2013-2018
• Forecast Period – 2019-2023
Key Target Audience
• Private K-12 Schools
• Government Organizations
• Test Preparation Institutes
• Private Vocational Training Institutes
• International Schools
• International Colleges/Universities
• Global E-learning Companies
• Investors in Education Sector
Schools/Universities Covered:
Malaysia K-12 International Schools: Cempaka International Schools, Sunway International Schools, Tenby International Schools, GEMS International Schools,
Regent International Schools, Mont Kiara, St. John’s International Schools, The International School of Parkcity, Global Indian International Schools.
Higher Educational Universities/Colleges: Universiti Teknologi Mara, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia, Universiti Utara Malaysia, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Universiti Putra Malaysia
Test Preparation: Manhattan Review, Manhattan Elite Prep, Benefit Prep, ELS Malaysia, Inspire Education
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Malaysia Education Industry Size
Malaysia Education Industry Future Outlook
Malaysia K-12 Education Industry
Malaysia K-12 Education Industry Segmentation
International Schools in Malaysia
Trends and Developments in Malaysia K-12 Education Industry
Competitive Landscape of Malaysia K12 Education Industry
Malaysia K-12 Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections
Malaysia Higher Education Industry Size
Malaysia Higher Education Industry Segmentation
Trends and Developments in Malaysia Higher Education Industry
Issues and Challenges of Malaysia Higher Education Industry
Competitive Landscape of Malaysia Higher Education Industry
Malaysia Higher Education Industry Future Outlook and Projections
Malaysia Vocational and Technical Training Industry Segmentation
Issues and challenges in Vocational and Technical Training Industry of Malaysia
Competitive Landscape of Malaysia Vocational and Technical Training Industry of Malaysia
Malaysia Vocational and Technical Training Industry Future Outlook and Projections
Malaysia Test Preparation Industry Size
Malaysia Test Preparation Industry Segmentation
Trends and Developments in Malaysia Test Preparation Industry
Competitive Landscape of Malaysia Test Preparation Industry
Malaysia Test Preparation Industry Future Outlook and Projections
SWOT Analysis for Malaysia Education Industry
Government Regulations
Analyst Recommendations
Investment Avenue
