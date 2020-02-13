Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Major Key Players, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

New Study Reports "Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020-2026

New Study Reports "Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Testing, Inspection and Certification Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Testing, Inspection and Certification Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

The main role of testing, inspection and certification is to ensure proper maintenance of the health, safety, and quality requirements of the products. The testing, inspection, and certification companies handle inspection, verification, testing and certification services to help local manufacturers in increasing productivity along with meeting global standards as well.

Growing popularity of digital technology is one of the factors influencing the testing, inspection and certification market in the next few years and even the companies are focused on hiring workforce with digital skills. The benefits offered by testing, inspection and certification is considered as a prominent market driver. However, some of the challenges affecting the growth of testing, inspection and certification is also discussed in the report.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Testing, Inspection and Certification.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – SGS Group,

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group, and more.

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Segmental Analysis

By type, the market has been divided into In-House and Outsourced.

Based on application, the market has been divided into Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and others.

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW). In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are covered. In Europe, countries such as the UK and Germany are covered. In APAC, countries such as Japan, China and India are covered. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are covered. Europe emerges as the leading regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification market in terms of revenues which was about 38.51% in 2017, whereas North America holds second position with 27.38% revenue share. Asia-Pacific also emerges as an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification and it is expected that it will continue to grow in the next few years as well. The market in Europe is also expected to witness a sound growth during the projection period and will retain its dominance during the projected period as well. Some of the major factors influencing the demand for testing, inspection and certification services in the region include technological advancements, outsourcing of these services and new rules and regulations that aimed at maintaining product safety are projected to fuel the market size in the region.

The report will help to study and forecast the market size of Testing, Inspection and Certification in global market and will understand the opportunities in the market as well.

Key Stakeholders

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Manufacturers

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Testing, Inspection and Certification

1.1 Brief Introduction of Testing, Inspection and Certification

1.1.1 Definition of Testing, Inspection and Certification

1.1.2 Development of Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry

1.2 Classification of Testing, Inspection and Certification

1.3 Status of Testing, Inspection and Certification Industry

1.3.1 Industry Overview of Testing, Inspection and Certification

1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of Testing, Inspection and Certification

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification

2.1 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification

2.2 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Price Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification

2.3 Downstream Applications of Testing, Inspection and Certification

3 Manufacturing Technology of Testing, Inspection and Certification

3.1 Development of Testing, Inspection and Certification Manufacturing Technology

3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification

3.3 Trends of Testing, Inspection and Certification Manufacturing Technology

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Testing, Inspection and Certification

4.1 SGS Group

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.1.4 Contact Information

4.2 Bureau Veritas

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.2.4 Contact Information

4.3 Dekra Certification

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.3.4 Contact Information

4.4 Intertek

4.4.1 Company Profile

4.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.4.4 Contact Information

and more

Continued...





