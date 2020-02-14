Global PVC Market (Poly-Vinyl Chloride) To Grow At A CAGR of 8% During 2019-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2020 from its research database. The report is spread across 150 pages

The global poly-vinyl chloride market was worth $105.32 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% and reach $147.80 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global poly-vinyl chloride market is expected to grow at a rate of about 8% and reach $147.80 billion by 2023. Increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, and packaging contributed to the growth of the PVC market. However, environmental impacts of using PVC challenges the growth of the market.

The Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) market consists of sales of PVC material and related services used in the building and construction, health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors, in products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, to wire and cable insulation, windshield system components. Polyvinyl chloride is a white synthetic organic compound available in powder form or granules with high density and high impact strength. It is produced in two forms, first as a rigid and second as a flexible plastic. PVC is commonly used in construction as insulation on electrical wires. It is also blow-molded into clear, transparent bottles.

The global poly-vinyl chloride market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The poly-vinyl chloride market is segmented into rigid PVC, flexible PVC, low-smoke PVC, and chlorinated PVC.

By Geography - The global poly-vinyl chloride is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific poly-vinyl chloride market accounts for the largest share in the global poly-vinyl chloride market with around 52% of the market.

Trends In The Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market

Poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing new molecular orientation technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. The new alignment improves the strength and ductility of the PVC pipes creating new PVC-O pipes.

Potential Opportunities In The Poly-Vinyl Chloride Market

With increased demand from end-use industries, the scope and potential for the global poly-vinyl chloride market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Westlake Chemical Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Occidental Chemical Corporation, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Mexichem SAB de CV, Axiall Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., and BASF SE.

The poly-vinyl chloride market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

