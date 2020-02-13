Rugby, a model of sport for all in Mauritius

The Mauritian Rugby Federation (Mauritius.Rugby) continues its colossal development work, rugby is spreading this time in the South East of Mauritius to Trois Boutiques exactly with the aim of developing a new club for 2021 with youngsters from the neighborhood. The Federation in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Omnicane organized an open and associative day on Sunday, February 2, 2020. In the discovery program of the discipline, exhibition matches of teams from the development program and especially introduction to rugby armchair at 7. Rugby is winning the hearts of all Mauritians.

Rugby stronger than Handicap

The Rugby Union Mauritius (RUM) had the privilege of introducing Rugby to children in the city and also to young with disabilities. Armchair Rugby is developing in Mauritius and will allow all these young disable in wheelchairs to discover the practice of this sport with all the values ​​that rugby generates (Respect, Solidarity, Team Spirit, Sharing). Rugby is becoming a model of social inclusion in Mauritius. An emotional day for all.

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.com



