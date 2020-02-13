Global Surface Active Agents Market Worth $ 62.43 billion in 2019 According To TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020 from its research database. This report is spread across 150+ pages

The global surface active agents market was worth $ 62.43 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% and reach $98.28 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surface active agents market is expected to grow at a rate of about 12% and reach $98.28 billion by 2023. Increase in demand for surface active agents from various end user industries is driving the market. However, strict regulations imposed by government agencies is hindering the market growth.

The surface active agents market consist of sales of surface active agents and related services for usage in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants in order to lower the surface tension. Surface active agents are majorly used in industries such as pharmaceutics, oil & gas, food & beverage, agriculture, and clothes.

Request For A Sample For The Global Surface Active Agents Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2711&type=smp

The global surface active agents market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The surface active agents market is segmented into non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, amphoteric surfactants, and cationic surfactants.

By Geography - The global surface active agents is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Surface Active Agents Market

Extra concentrated laundry detergents are becoming popular as they reduce water consumption. Companies are developing concentrated detergents which can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year, require less plastic for packaging, and make transportation more energy-efficient.

Potential Opportunities In The Surface Active Agents Industry

With increase in technology development and low oil prices, the scope and potential for the global surface active agents market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides surface active agents market overviews, analyzes and forecasts surface active agents market size and growth for the global surface active agents market, surface active agents market share, surface active agents market players, surface active agents market size, surface active agents market segments and geographies, surface active agents market trends, surface active agents market drivers and surface active agents market restraints, surface active agents market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The surface active agents market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More

Read Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: global surface active agents market

Data Segmentations: surface active agents market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Surface Active Agents Market Organizations Covered: BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Ashland, Evonik Industries AG, and Reliance Industries Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23).

Place a Direct Purchase Order of Entire Report (Individual License USD 4000) @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2711

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, surface active agents market customer information, surface active agents market product/service analysis – product examples, surface active agents market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global surface active agents market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Surface Active Agents Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the surface active agents market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Surface Active Agents Sector: The report reveals where the global surface active agents industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2020:

Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2020 @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-other-detergents-global-market-report

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2020

Toiletries Global Market Report 2020





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.