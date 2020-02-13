What is Laser Liposuction (SmartLipo)? New explanatory article by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen

Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, California, cosmetic surgery Dr Mitchell G Cohen, Cosmetic Surgery, California

Laser liposuction (SmartLipo) has gained popularity in recent years. In his new article, Mitchell G. Cohen, MD, shares his thoughts on laser liposuction.

The preferred form of anesthesia is tumescent anesthesia which is much safer than general anesthesia. The tumescent technique uses a local anesthetic, lidocaine, in combination with epinephrine...” — Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen, cosmetic surgery, California

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you frustrated because you don’t reach your weight loss goals, no matter how hard you try? Countless diets, tiring workouts and slimming pills don’t seem to work? Every year, millions of people who have tried everything to lose stubborn body fat deposits resort to liposuction to get rid of them once and for all.One such procedure that has gained popularity is laser liposuction, also referred to as SmartLipo. In his new article, Mitchell G. Cohen , MD, shares his thoughts on laser liposuction. The article is available on his blog at https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Tumescent LiposuctionIn the United States, liposuction is now the most common cosmetic surgery. For liposuction, the most common technique is tumescent liposuction. For that, through a small incision, the surgeon injects a sterile solution into the area where the fat is to be removed. It consists of saline (salt water), along with lidocaine and epinephrine. See more detailed description below. As a result, the fat is numbed and swells. The epinephrine that is added constricts the blood vessels and reduces bleeding. The addition of steroids may decrease subsequent swelling.Compared to procedures previously used, tumescent liposuction does not require general anesthesia. Because the patient remains awake, the surgeon has a feel for the muscle tone; this helps remove more fat and contour the patient’s body better.What is Laser Liposuction or SmartLipo?Tumescent liposuction may be performed together with Laser Liposuction. The surgeon may do the tumescent liposuction first, and then follow with Laser Liposuction.SmartLipo is an innovative liposuction procedure that allows the instant removal of unwanted fat without any many of the usual negative side effects. In fact, SmartLipo is the most sought-after laser-assisted surgery to reduce unwanted body fat, with over 400,000 people going through the procedure every year in the US alone.SmartLipo uses very small incisions in the skin through which the surgeon inserts a thin tube with the laser fiber into targeted fatty areas. The laser fiber is inserted through the same very small incisions that the liposuction cannula was inserted through initially. The SmartLipo laser fiber produces thermal energy that basically destroys the fat. The heating process tears down the fat cells’ integral structure. Once the fat cells are destroyed, they are removed from the body via a gentle suction through the incision. The surrounding tissue area is also tightened. which results in a smoother skin post-surgery. The small incisions also reduce the risk of scarring.The surgeon may use this procedure to smooth the remaining fat and thus decrease any lumps and bumps. Most importantly, this tightens the skin. The skin tightening may continue for 3-6 months.Is SmartLipo Safe?Back before 2006, before the SmartLipo laser was introduced, traditional liposuction was used by over 90% of the doctors. The side-effects of traditional procedures were many, and the surgery itself was quite painful in some cases.However, with time, the newer SmartLipo technology has been widely researched and developed so that it can offer better results. Currently, this service is commonly used around the world and has been recognized as the safest fat-reduction procedure. Patients undergoing SmartLipo experience less pain, bruising and swelling along with shorter recovery times when compared to all the older liposuction treatments. In fact, this technique is considered the safest form of micro liposuction; it allows the removal of large amounts of fat with virtually no blood loss.AnesthesiaThe preferred form of anesthesia is tumescent anesthesia which is much safer than general anesthesia. The tumescent technique uses a local anesthetic, lidocaine, in combination with epinephrine, which temporarily shrinks capillaries, the smallest blood vessels. With the tumescent technique, patients experience less pain while the recovery is minimized.What to Expect?First, the doctor will complete a physical initial assessment of your body. You should inform the doctor what your specific concerns are. The doctor will determine whether you are a good candidate for this procedure. Goodcandidates are generally those who do not smoke, are in good health, and are close to their ideal weight before the procedure.Please remember that liposuction is not a way of losing weight. Instead, it sculpts and contours the body.What are the Side-Effects of SmartLipo?Once the procedure is complete, expect to face some swelling and soreness, with some tenderness and numbness for the next two to three weeks. You should rest, so plan to take the next couple of days off from work and to recover.According to Dr. Mitchell G. Cohen, the post-surgery swelling can last for several weeks. He recommends wearing a compression garment, to minimize the swelling and pain, minimize bumps and unevenness, helps the skin contract to its new contours and with compression there is quicker healing. It’s the most important part of liposuction. Most patients can resume routine activities within a week after the procedure.But remember, it is still surgeryWhile SmartLipo is less invasive than traditional liposuction and uses only local anesthesia, it is still surgery. Thus, there are risks that must be considered beforehand. Dr. Cohen notes that the common risks and complications include bruising, infection, scarring and hematoma (meaning that the blood pools underneath the skin). While very rare with SmartLipo, there may also be excessive bleeding, shock, and skin or tissue burns.About Dr. Mitchell G. CohenDr. Mitchell Cohen is a surgeon in California who focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture and SmartLipo. He has over 23 years of experience as a Board-Certified Spine Surgeon, and now focuses on Cosmetic Surgery as well as Laser Liposculpture.ReferencesBlog Website: https://drmitchellcohen.com/ Profile: http://oclipocenters.com/cohen-bio.php LinkedIn Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mitchell-cohen-md- 6b081215/?trk=public-profile-join-pageNews: https://hype.news/dr-mitchell-g-cohen-us/ Professional Profile: https://medicogazette.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Professional Profile: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-mitchell-g-cohen Blog: https://mitchellcohenmd.fitness.blog/

What is SmartLipo? SmartLipo is manufactured by Cynosure and utilizes medical-grade lasers to create a light beam powerful enough to rupture fat cells.



