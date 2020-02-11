When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 11, 2020 FDA Publish Date: February 12, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: Lotte Int’l America Corp. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Chocopie (original, banana, and cacao)

Company Announcement

Lotte Int’l America Corp is recalling its 11.85-ounce packages of “Chocopie” manufactured by Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. Korea because of findings of small amount of almond in the product and packaging shows the “manufactured in a facility that also processes peanut & almond”.

Since Lotte Int’l America Corp. is very well aware of the severe consequences of allergen reaction to almonds, we voluntarily initiated recall procedure right after discovery of the problem. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity specific to peanut and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume products containing the allergen. The recalled “Chocopie” were distributed nationwide in retail stores and online stores. The recalled “Chocopie” product varies in three different packages & expiration dates.

This is to inform you of a product recall involving:

Chocopie Original 12pk (Exp: 06/23/2020)

Chocopie Banana 12pk (Exp: 04/11/2020)

Chocopie Cacao 12pk (Exp: 04/23/2020)

The Chocopie Original 12pk comes in a 11.85-ounce, plastics wrap package within a paper carton package marked with UPC code # 8801062160709 on the side and with an expiration date of 06/23/20 stamped on the side. The Chocopie Banana 12pk comes in a 11.85-ounce, package marked with UPC code # 845502061407 on the side and with an expiration date of 04/11/20 stamped on the side. The Chocopie Cacao 12pk comes in a 11.85-ounce, package marked with UPC code # 8801062475148 on the side and with an expiration date of 04/23/20 stamped on the side.

The company are certain that the problem has been corrected and no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

LOTTE Int’l America Corp is working fully in partnership with FDA to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures. The Company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue.

Consumers who have purchased 11.85-ounce packages of " Chocopie Original, Banana, Cacao flavors" with expiration dates specified above are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-213-688-8806 (Monday – Friday 8:00am to 5:00 pm PST).