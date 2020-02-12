THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2020

“One Minutes” (5 per side) H.J.Res. 79 – Removing the deadline for the ratification of the equal rights amendment (Rep. Speier – Judiciary) The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.



