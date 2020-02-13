DigitalPR, Powered by Exults, Presents Their Digital PR Playbook at the 2020 SMX West Conference

The DigitalPR team will present their Digital PR Playbook to the SMX West attendees at the two day conference in San Jose, California.

The DigitalPR team will present their Digital PR Playbook to the SMX West attendees at the two day conference in San Jose, California.

Our team has developed proven strategies for brands to shape their overall web presence and we’re looking forward to sharing our Digital PR Playbook at SMX.” — Zach Hoffman, the CEO of Exults and lead strategist of DigitalPR

SAN JOSE , CA , UNITED STATES , February 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exults and DigitalPR team will showcase their “Digital PR Playbook - The Convergence Of Search, Social, And Your Website” at SMX West on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. in San Jose, California.

There’s no better city to discuss the transition of traditional public relations to innovative digital marketing strategies for brands to shape their digital footprint than in San Jose, California – home to Adobe, Google, Apple, Facebook Headquarters and many other technology bellwethers.

San Jose is the largest metropolitan city located right outside Silicon Valley, the heart of high-tech innovation and development hub and hotspot for tech experts.

Zach Hoffman, lead strategist of DigitalPR, is excited to share his expertise in Digital PR with other digital marketing experts and SMX attendees. The Digital PR crash course will highlight the best ways to influence, optimize, and evolve the digital influence landscape by leveraging the individual components of Digital PR – SEO, Social Media, Sponsored Ads, and more!

“Speaking at one of the leading events for SEO and SEM professionals is exciting,” said Zach Hoffman, the CEO of Exults and lead strategist of DigitalPR. “Our team has developed proven strategies for brands to shape their overall web presence and we’re looking forward to sharing our Digital PR Playbook at SMX.”

The Digital PR Playbook will include strategies and tactics that every digital marketing expert and business owner will need to know to compete in today’s digital marketplace.

Together, Exults and DigitalPR are ready to share their Digital PR paradigm to digital marketing experts and SMX West attendees on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:20 p.m.

More about DigitalPR, powered by Exults:

DigitalPR is a full-service digital public relations firm that is results driven for its clients and offers a complete range of digital marketing services to reach its clients’ goals. DigitalPR is focused on redefining public relations in the 21st century. For more information, please visit the DigitalPR website (https://www.digitalpr.com/) or call 888-991-3509.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.