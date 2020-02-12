Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services Team Members Obtains Elite PCAM® Designation

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) are proud to announce that Brian Lord, CMCA®, AMS®, CMC vice president and HOA division director, Sara Cruz, CMCA®, AMS®, CMC general manager, and Darrin Cassidy, CMCA®, AMS®, SCS vice president, recently earned the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).



The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, you must complete rigorous milestones, including five years of direct community association management experience, all six M-200 level courses and the CMCA examination administered by CAMICB.



“CMC and SCS are committed to the continued education and industry training of our employees,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are very proud of our teammates’ hard work and dedication. Earning the PCAM® designation takes steadfast determination and commitment and is truly an outstanding accomplishment.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



