Pluralsight Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results

“Pluralsight’s fourth quarter capped off a strong second half to the year, further demonstrating that the operational improvements we implemented in the second half of 2019 are working and laying the foundation for durable, long-term B2B billings growth above 30%,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “We began 2020 with nearly a million business users and 18,000 business customers, and are on track to carry the momentum from the second half of 2019 through 2020.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables of this press release.

Financial Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Pluralsight's expectations as of February 12, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $88 million to $89 million.

Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.13, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 141 million.

Full Year 2020 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

Adjusted pro forma net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.45, assuming weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 143 million.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Pluralsight has not reconciled its expectations as to adjusted pro forma net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for expectations of adjusted pro forma net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pluralsight will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and outlook for its first quarter and full year 2020, today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Date: February 12, 2020 Time: 2:30 p.m. MT (4:30 p.m. ET) Webcast: https://investors.pluralsight.com/ Dial-in number: (877) 350-6732 or (629) 228-0693, conference ID: 2179421

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the Pluralsight website at investors.pluralsight.com. A telephonic replay of the call will be available three hours after the call, will run for seven days, and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 2179421.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides customers with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and analytics. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Pluralsight and the Pluralsight logo are trademarks of Pluralsight, LLC in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, such as our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2020 and future periods. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: the pace of market adoption of cloud-based learning solutions; our ability to expand our course library and develop new platform features; competition; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to increase sales of subscriptions to our platform to customers; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and to improve sales management and execution; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on our website at investors.pluralsight.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Key Business Metrics

Billings. Billings represents total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period, as presented in our consolidated statements of cash flows, less the change in contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in the period. Billings in any particular period represents amounts invoiced to customers and reflects subscription renewals and upsells to existing customers plus sales to new customers. We use billings to measure our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to both new and existing customers. We use billings from business customers and our percentage of billings from business customers to measure and monitor our ability to sell subscriptions to our platform to business customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Pluralsight has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Pluralsight uses the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, adjusted pro forma net loss, adjusted pro forma net loss per share, and free cash flow in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these metrics is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Pluralsight’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP gross profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions.

Non-GAAP gross margin. We define non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by our revenue.

Non-GAAP operating loss. We define non-GAAP operating loss as loss from operations plus equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, secondary offering costs, and acquisition-related costs.

Adjusted pro forma net loss and adjusted pro forma net loss per share. We define adjusted pro forma net loss as net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. adjusted for the reallocation of loss attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc. and further adjusted for equity-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, secondary offering costs, acquisition-related costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and loss on debt extinguishment. We define adjusted pro forma net loss per share as adjusted pro forma net loss divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for newly-issued shares of Class A common stock of Pluralsight, Inc.

Free cash flow. We define free cash flow as cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and purchases of our content library.

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 88,811 $ 67,260 $ 316,910 $ 232,029 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 19,009 16,449 71,353 62,615 Gross profit 69,802 50,811 245,557 169,414 Operating expenses(1)(2): Sales and marketing 57,071 44,453 207,085 158,409 Technology and content 29,965 19,431 102,902 69,289 General and administrative 21,950 21,306 85,560 78,418 Total operating expenses 108,986 85,190 395,547 306,116 Loss from operations (39,184 ) (34,379 ) (149,990 ) (136,702 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,129 ) (350 ) (23,565 ) (6,826 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (950 ) (4,085 ) Other income, net 2,966 815 11,749 1,504 Loss before income taxes (43,347 ) (33,914 ) (162,756 ) (146,109 ) Provision for income taxes (122 ) (158 ) (823 ) (664 ) Net loss $ (43,469 ) $ (34,072 ) $ (163,579 ) $ (146,773 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (11,492 ) (17,770 ) (50,921 ) (49,660 ) Net loss attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. $ (31,977 ) $ (16,302 ) $ (112,658 ) $ (97,113 ) Less: Accretion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred units — — — (176,275 ) Net loss attributable to shares of Class A common stock $ (31,977 ) $ (16,302 ) $ (112,658 ) $ (273,388 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted(3) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (0.72 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share(3) 102,747 63,494 94,515 62,840

(1) Includes equity-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 193 $ 60 $ 548 $ 205 Sales and marketing 7,710 5,589 30,677 19,096 Technology and content 5,917 3,386 21,430 12,038 General and administrative 8,960 10,475 37,782 41,153 Total equity-based compensation $ 22,780 $ 19,510 $ 90,437 $ 72,492

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 1,209 $ 783 $ 3,645 $ 7,586 Sales and marketing 50 — 129 389 Technology and content 176 177 705 706 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 1,435 $ 960 $ 4,479 $ 8,681

(3) Net loss per share, basic and diluted and weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 reflects only the activity for the portion of the period following Pluralsight, Inc.'s initial public offering and the related reorganization transactions.

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Key Business Metrics

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Billings $ 128,448 $ 100,624 $ 379,051 $ 293,583 Billings from business customers $ 113,176 $ 87,141 $ 330,143 $ 248,159 % of billings from business customers 88 % 87 % 87 % 85 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Gross profit $ 69,802 $ 50,811 $ 245,557 $ 169,414 Equity-based compensation 193 60 548 205 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,209 783 3,645 7,586 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 5 16 23 16 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 71,209 $ 51,670 $ 249,773 $ 177,221 Gross margin 79 % 76 % 77 % 73 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80 % 77 % 79 % 76 % Reconciliation of loss from operations to non-GAAP operating loss: Loss from operations $ (39,184 ) $ (34,379 ) $ (149,990 ) $ (136,702 ) Equity-based compensation 22,780 19,510 90,437 72,492 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,435 960 4,479 8,681 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 322 1,180 3,428 1,180 Secondary offering costs — — 918 — Acquisition-related costs — — 835 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (14,647 ) $ (12,729 ) $ (49,893 ) $ (54,349 )





Adjusted pro forma net loss per share Numerator: GAAP net loss attributable to shares of Class A common stock $ (31,977 ) $ (16,302 ) $ (112,658 ) $ (273,388 ) Accretion of Series A redeemable convertible preferred units — — — 176,275 Reallocation of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings for Class A common stock (11,492 ) (17,770 ) (50,921 ) (49,660 ) Equity-based compensation 22,780 19,510 90,437 72,492 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,435 960 4,479 8,681 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 322 1,180 3,428 1,180 Secondary offering costs — — 918 — Acquisition-related costs — — 835 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,571 — 21,691 126 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 950 4,085 Adjusted pro forma net loss $ (12,361 ) $ (12,422 ) $ (40,841 ) $ (60,209 ) Denominator: Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 102,747 63,494 94,515 39,426 Weighted-average LLC Units of Pluralsight Holdings that are convertible into Class A common stock 36,447 69,211 42,720 61,221 Adjusted pro forma weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 139,194 132,705 137,235 100,647 Adjusted pro forma net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.60 )





Reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (7,906 ) $ 8,387 $ (11,729 ) $ (5,896 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (3,562 ) (2,220 ) (11,181 ) (8,796 ) Less: Purchases of content library (1,504 ) (995 ) (5,326 ) (3,340 ) Free cash flow $ (12,972 ) $ 5,172 $ (28,236 ) $ (18,032 )

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,515 $ 194,306 Short-term investments 332,234 — Accounts receivable, net 101,576 63,436 Deferred contract acquisition costs, net 18,331 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,174 8,323 Total current assets 556,830 266,065 Restricted cash 28,916 16,765 Long-term investments 105,805 — Property and equipment, net 22,896 31,641 Right-of-use assets 15,804 — Content library, net 8,958 7,050 Intangible assets, net 22,631 1,759 Goodwill 262,532 123,119 Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent, net 5,982 — Other assets 1,599 1,064 Total assets $ 1,031,953 $ 447,463 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,615 $ 7,160 Accrued expenses 40,703 32,047 Accrued author fees 11,694 10,002 Lease liabilities 5,752 — Deferred revenue 215,137 157,695 Total current liabilities 283,901 206,904 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 19,517 14,886 Convertible senior notes, net 470,228 — Lease liabilities, noncurrent 11,167 — Facility financing obligations — 15,777 Other liabilities 980 1,303 Total liabilities 785,793 238,870 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 10 7 Class B common stock 2 6 Class C common stack 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 641,128 456,899 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 225 (41 ) Accumulated deficit (458,381 ) (355,446 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Pluralsight, Inc. 182,985 101,426 Non-controlling interests 63,175 107,167 Total stockholders’ equity 246,160 208,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,031,953 $ 447,463

PLURALSIGHT, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities Net loss $ (43,469 ) $ (34,072 ) $ (163,579 ) $ (146,773 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 2,468 1,987 9,464 8,318 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,435 960 4,479 8,681 Amortization of course creation costs 702 556 2,543 1,993 Equity-based compensation 22,780 19,510 90,437 72,492 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 6,270 — 23,587 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 6,571 — 21,691 1,215 Investment discount and premium amortization, net (675 ) — (2,446 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — — 950 4,085 Other 558 189 380 696 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (39,132 ) (15,804 ) (37,274 ) (26,156 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (9,020 ) — (27,688 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,154 ) (492 ) (5,663 ) (3,482 ) Right-of-use assets 1,247 — 5,586 — Accounts payable 5,203 457 2,683 1,385 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 699 1,061 5,887 7,973 Accrued author fees 400 671 1,692 2,123 Lease liabilities (1,529 ) — (6,659 ) — Deferred revenue 39,740 33,364 62,201 61,554 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,906 ) 8,387 (11,729 ) (5,896 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,562 ) (2,220 ) (11,181 ) (8,796 ) Purchases of content library (1,504 ) (995 ) (5,326 ) (3,340 ) Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired — — (163,771 ) — Purchases of investments (164,593 ) — (694,246 ) — Proceeds from sales of investments — — 4,967 — Proceeds from maturities of investments 139,841 — 252,836 — Net cash used in investing activities (29,818 ) (3,215 ) (616,721 ) (12,136 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discount and issuance costs — — 616,654 — Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes — — (69,432 ) — Repurchases of convertible senior notes — — (35,000 ) — Proceeds from terminations of capped calls related to repurchases of convertible senior notes — — 1,284 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans 9,952 13,378 24,828 13,378 Taxes paid related to net share settlement (1,574 ) (16,827 ) (1,574 ) (16,905 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions — — — 332,080 Payments of costs related to initial public offering — — — (7,083 ) Borrowings of long-term debt — — — 20,000 Repayments of long-term debt — — — (137,710 ) Payments of debt extinguishment costs — — — (2,179 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — — — (450 ) Payments to settle equity appreciation rights — — — (325 ) Other — (4 ) — (17 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 8,378 (3,453 ) 536,760 200,789 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 158 (27 ) 50 (163 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (29,188 ) 1,692 (91,640 ) 182,594 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 148,619 209,379 211,071 28,477 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 119,431 $ 211,071 $ 119,431 $ 211,071

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark McReynolds

Investor Relations

Pluralsight

801-784-9007

ir@pluralsight.com

Media Contact:

DJ Anderson

Communications/Press

Pluralsight

801-784-9007

dj@pluralsight.com



