ST. CROIX TO WELCOME DAILY NONSTOP SPIRIT FLIGHTS

Spirit Airlines will serve St. Croix with daily flights.

ST. CROIX, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning this spring, Spirit Airlines will serve the island of St. Croix with daily nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX).U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism, Joseph Boschulte reported that Spirit will expand its schedule between St. Croix and Fort Lauderdale from four flights each week to once daily, effective April 22, 2020. He thanked Florida's Hometown Airline for recognizing the growing interest in travelling between St. Croix and the mainland, along with making the trip easier for people nationwide.Spirit recently announced an upgrade in the frequency of flights on 15 routes in and out of Fort Lauderdale and Orlando in order to offer travelers more flexible and convenient schedules."Spirit Airlines is excited to be nearly doubling our service to St. Croix just in time for summer," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit. "With our now daily service, we're giving St. Croix 'More Go' and opening it up to more travelers thanks to the unbeatable value proposition our guests love."Commissioner Boschulte said the announcement fits well with the destination's marketing plans, which include the roll out of the new brand campaign "St. Croix: a vibe like no other.""We look forward to welcoming many more Spirit passengers to 'The Big Island' whether returning on vacation, coming back home to visit friends and family or experience our vibe for the first time," he stated.The Department of Tourism's new campaign will focus on digital and social media, including Spotify and Pandora, as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Print and broadcast will launch in late February and early March, respectively.Spirit Airlines recently won Low Cost Airline of the Year at the CAPA (Centre for Aviation) World Aviation Summit and unveiled a complete cabin redesign featuring ergonomically-designed seats, an improved aesthetic and a modern look and feel.About the U.S. Virgin IslandsFor more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to VisitUSVI.com , follow us on Instagram ( @visitusvi) and become a fan on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI ). When traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands, U.S. citizens enjoy all the conveniences of domestic travel - including on-line check-in - making travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands easier than ever. As a United States Territory, travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands does not require a passport from U.S. citizens arriving from Puerto Rico or the U.S. mainland. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are the same as for entering the United States from any foreign destination. Upon departure, a passport is required for all but U.S. citizens.About Spirit AirlinesSpirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments and refreshments - something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleetis one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 650 daily flights to 77 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.ENDSSource: United States Virgin Islands Department of TourismContacts:Alani Henneman-Todman, U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism +1 340 774-8784ahenneman@usvitourism.vi



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.