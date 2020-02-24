Curvy Model and Actress Saje Nicole Lands New Home with Natural Models LA

Saje Nicole Headshot Saje Nicole New York Saje Nicole Natural Models LA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A big breakthrough has just occurred for Saje Nicole. The Curvaceous black beauty is a model, actress, and podcaster, all rolled into one. Saje is excited to announce that she has been signed by LA’s top agency for curvy women, Natural Models LA.With Saje signing up with Natural Models LA, the times look brighter for more exclusivity and diversity in campaigns. It’s important to show what the real world looks like a range of all body types and all types of beauty. The agency celebrates curves and enthusiasm, and this means their models don’t go through appetite depriving diets or uncomfortable routines to lose and maintain weight. Self-love shines supreme here, and Saje is thrilled to be a part of it.“I am so excited to be one of the Natural Models. We all live different lives, but ultimately have the same goals: to be the best version of ourselves. At Natural, self-love and appreciating the human body comes first, and I am proud of it,” says Saje. Check out Saje Nicole on the Natural Models LA Website . According to Natural Models, whose main models include Tabria Majors, Leslie Sidora, and Anna Krylova, their mission is to “let models be healthy and happy while providing them with an opportunity to work as a model at their natural body shape and size.”Miami based Saje Nicole wants everyone to go unapologetically after their dreams. She herself is an actor, and entrepreneur (Embrace is her skincare line). Saje blogs regularly about fashion, beauty, success and her life. Her notable appearance will be in Snoop Dog’s Wives in the movie, ‘Beach Bum’. Also, in the latest Bad Boys III movie. Her podcast ‘Saje with Me’ is popular with a young audience and focuses on personal development, self-love and action steps to create the life of one’s dreams. Check out Saje Nicole's Instagram Here ---->>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



