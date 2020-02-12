Prodigy Cabinetry establishing headquarters, operations in Greenville County, South Carolina

Prodigy Cabinetry establishes operations in Greenville, SC

Specialty manufacturer to add at least 80 jobs

Prodigy Cabinetry is excited to be opening operations in Greenville, S.C. Greenville's commitment to supporting manufacturers, and its talented labor pool convinced us this is the right place for us..” — Tod Shuttleworth, CEO

GREENVILLE, SC, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodigy Cabinetry , a manufacturer of European-styled cabinetry, today announced establishment of new operations in Greenville County . The company’s $2.5 million investment will create 80 new jobs.Prodigy Cabinetry is a new cabinet manufacturer that utilizes online tools and state-of-the-art woodworking equipment to provide seamless solutions to cabinetry retailers that design kitchens and bathrooms.“Prodigy Cabinetry is excited to be opening a state-of-the-art integrated cabinetry manufacturing plant in Greenville, S.C. Greenville's commitment to supporting manufacturers, its talented labor pool and historical role in woodworking convinced us this is the right place for our company,” said Prodigy Cabinetry CEO Tod Shuttleworth. “We are honored to join the many successful manufacturers in Greenville County, and look forward to being a positive economic addition to the community.”Located at 2723 White Horse Road, Suite C in Greenville, Prodigy Cabinetry’s new office will also serve as the company’s headquarters in South Carolina.“We’re proud to celebrate Prodigy Cabinetry’s new investment in South Carolina and our people. Our state’s growing economy continues to show the world that South Carolina is ‘Just right’ for business,” added South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.Prodigy Cabinetry offers both domestic distribution and international shipping, and the company is recognized for its use of quality materials, artisan finishing and hands-on craftsmanship. Utilizing only the best grades of wood to produce its products, Prodigy Cabinetry products are shipped a kitchen at a time, by truckload, and via container, to its dealers.“Today’s announcement that Prodigy Cabinetry, a brand-new company, has selected South Carolina as the location for its headquarters is a big win for us,” noted South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “We look forward to a long and strong partnership with Prodigy Cabinetry for years to come.”Prodigy is already operational online, and hiring is underway. Individuals interested in joining the Prodigy Cabinetry team should visit the company positions listed on the readySC™ job site at http://www.sctechjobs.com/ “Prodigy Cabinetry is a very impressive company utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to deliver custom cabinetry in minimal time. The company recognizes that Greenville County offers everything they need to grow and prosper,” stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. "Butch" Kirven. “We are very proud to have Prodigy Cabinetry as a new addition to the Greenville County business community.”Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 29,000 new jobs and in excess of $5.3 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.