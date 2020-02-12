There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,366 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report January 2020

  January   YTD - January Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Jan 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 7,446 7,254 2.6   7,446 7,254 2.6 95,186
  40 < 100 HP 3,604 3,444 4.6   3,604 3,444 4.6 34,987
  100+ HP 1,361 1,138 19.6   1,361 1,138 19.6 8,600
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,411 11,836 4.9   12,411 11,836 4.9 138,773
4WD Farm Tractors 169 181 -6.6   169 181 -6.6 740
Total Farm Tractors 12,580 12,017 4.7   12,580 12,017 4.7 139,513
Self-Prop Combines 198 262 -24.4   198 262 -24.4 665
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

