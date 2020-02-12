Vishay Intertechnology 2 A and 3 A FRED Pt® Ultrafast Rectifiers in SlimSMAW Package Increase Reliability and Improve AOI

/EIN News/ -- 100 V and 200 V Devices are Footprint-Compatible With SOD-128 Package, Offer Larger Lead Widths Than SlimSMA



MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of FRED Pt® Ultrafast recovery rectifiers with eight new 100 V and 200 V devices in the eSMP® series SlimSMAW (DO-221AD) package with a low 0.9 mm profile. Footprint-compatible with the common SOD-128, the Vishay Semiconductors diodes feature larger lead widths than devices in the SlimSMA for increased reliability.

The 2 A and 3 A rectifiers released today offer high current density, while their wide leads provide stronger adhesion to the PCB and improve automated optical inspection (AOI) in automotive systems. FRED Pt Ultrafast technology enables ultrafast recovery times down to 16 ns at T J = 25 °C, reduced Q rr to 20 nC, and soft recovery features over the entire working temperature range of ‑55 °C to +175 °C.

Available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions, the rectifiers feature low forward voltage drop down to 0.69 V, which reduces power losses and improves efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, and power factor correction in automotive engine control units (ECU), anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and HID and LED lighting, and telecom and industrial power supplies.

The devices offer an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the diodes are ideal for automated placement.

Device Specification Table:

Part # I F(AV) (A) V BR (V) Typ. V F at I F at T J t rr ¹

(ns) Q rr ² (nC) AEC-Q101 (V) (A) VS-2EYH01-M3 2 100 0.69 2 15 20 N VS-2EYH01HM3 2 100 0.69 2 15 20 Y VS-2EYH02-M3 2 200 0.69 2 15 20 N VS-2EYH02HM3 2 200 0.69 2 15 20 Y VS-3EYH01-M3 3 100 0.71 3 16 23 N VS-3EYH01HM3 3 100 0.71 3 16 23 Y VS-3EYH02-M3 3 200 0.71 3 16 23 N VS-3EYH02HM3 3 200 0.71 3 16 23 Y

¹T J = 25 °C, I F = 1 A, dI F /dt = 100 A/µ, V R = 30 V

²T J = 125 °C, I F = rated current, dI F /dt = 200 A/µs, V R = 100 V

Samples and production quantities of the new FRED Pt Ultrafast rectifiers are available now, with lead times of 14 weeks for large orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

FRED Pt and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

