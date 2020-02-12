There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,367 in the last 365 days.

Mark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

/EIN News/ -- Kingsport, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Media Advisory Issued February 12, 2020

Industrial Select
Conference 		Mark Costa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami on February 19, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. ET.

 
Live Webcast



 Mr. Costa’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 		 

Investor Relations Contact: 
Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com

Media Contact: 
Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager
423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.