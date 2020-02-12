Mark Costa to Address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference

/EIN News/ -- Kingsport, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Media Advisory Issued February 12, 2020

Industrial Select

Conference Mark Costa, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami on February 19, 2020 at 8:35 a.m. ET.



Live Webcast







Mr. Costa’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com .

Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com , events & presentations.





Investor Relations Contact: Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs 212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager 423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com



