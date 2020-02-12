Lightspeed Systems Kicks Off Series of Digital Safety Summits

Ed-Tech Leader Reinforces Commitment to Student Safety through Think-Tank Events with District CIOs

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company"), kicks off this week a series of seven Digital Safety Summits, held in cities across the United States from now through May, 2020.

These Digital Safety Summits bring together technology leaders from top school districts for in-depth conversation around the challenges of – and solutions to – digital safety in today’s schools.

Lightspeed Systems is committed to protecting students and ensuring online learning is safe with its complete Relay platform. First, the Company’s Relay Filter blocks students from accessing inappropriate or dangerous content. Second, with the included Safety Check feature, advanced AI monitors activity across sites like online documents, search, and email and alerts administrators or counselors in real time when student activity indicates self-harm, cyberbullying, violence, and other concerning behaviors. Finally, comprehensive and actionable reports give administrators the data they need to ensure appropriate and safe use of school technology.

“Our customers are as dedicated to student safety as we are so we take every opportunity we can to meet with them and discuss these critical issues,” shares Brian Thomas, President & CEO of Lightspeed Systems. “Discussions at these events shape our roadmap and our solutions, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of student safety and are best helping schools solve the challenges they face as they implement 1:1 programs and digital learning initiatives.”

The 2020 Digital Safety Summits will be held in Chicago, IL; Tampa, FL; Portland, OR; Philadelphia, PA; Los Angeles, CA; New York City, NY; and Dallas, TX.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

Amy Bennett Lightspeed Systems 737.205.2453 abennett@lightspeedsystems.com



