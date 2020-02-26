Loan Doctor Financial is helping clients save more with its 6% APY High Yield Open Term CD

Loan Doctor Financial Logo

The Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD is an innovative savings product that allows customers to make an investment anytime, and withdrawals with just 1 month notice

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loan Doctor Financial, an innovative financial services company, has made it even simpler for customers looking to grow their savings, by offering the HCF High Yield CD, which was made available to the public in 2019.

One of the unique features of the Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD account is that it has a renewable, 1 month open term. Unlike traditional bank CDs, the "open term" means that customers can make deposits at any time, and interest will start to accrue on the new balance right away. This makes it convenient to set aside savings every month, or even weekly, rather than having to wait until the CD matures or open a series of separate CDs in a "ladder".

Another benefit of the account is that customers can make partial withdrawals. Combined with the short, 1-month term, the HCF High Yield CD makes it easier to plan for everyday life expenses, and save for important life goals like retirement or college.

The CD currently pays an industry best 5.841% annual interest rate (equivalent to a 6% APY), a rate that has remained steady throughout 2019 and Loan Doctor expects rates to stay unchanged over the next year, unless the federal reserve makes interest rate changes due to economic conditions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.