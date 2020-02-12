Loan Doctor Financial joins the Harbor Business Accelerator

The Harbor Entrepneur Center - Business Accelerator welcomes Loan Doctor Financial

The innovative financial services firm will add accomplished fintech leaders as advisers through prestigious business growth program

We are very honored to be part of the HBA, it is both a recognition of how much we have accomplished already, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead” — Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CTA and CEO of Loan Doctor

CHARLESTON, SC, USA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loan Doctor, which recently opened its customer service center in Charleston, SC, where the Harbor Business Accelerator program is based, was a perfect fit for the program which is designed for successful businesses that are looking to accelerate their growth through partnerships to attract talent, clients, as well as industry veterans as advisers.

Dr. Edgar Radjabli, DDS, CTA and CEO of Loan Doctor said: “We are very honored to be part of the HBA, it is both a recognition of how much we have accomplished already, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to disrupt and revolutionize the healthcare lending and consumer savings space”

As part of the program, Loan Doctor has also added Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union, a local technology focused bank as services partner. Working together, Loan Doctor and Heritage will continue to develop, enhance and expand electronic banking services offered by Heritage Trust, while providing a valuable local partner to support Loan Doctor’s expansion in Charleston.

Loan Doctor Financial is best known for its industry leading savings product, the HCF High Yield CD, which pays 6% APY, outperforming savings or CD accounts from traditional banks, and has been recognized as a top innovative consumer financial product in 2019.



