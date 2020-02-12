Businesses Flock to My Social Book to Engage Teams, Delight Customers and Win Clients

From hotels to professional services, businesses celebrating their brands with My Social Book

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketers, social media managers, salespeople, HR professionals and business owners across the world are using My Social Book to promote their companies, build communities and generate leads.

Charles Becquet, CEO of My Social Book, said: “Our business customers have found some ingeniously creative uses for My Social Book. We’ve seen hoteliers and resort owners welcoming guests back with visually-striking books, passionate scale-up founders ordering hundreds of books for their rapidly growing teams, religious preachers keeping worshipers informed, and CMOs running international marketing campaigns.”

My Social Book recently surpassed 600,000 books sold and many of its 250,000+ global customer base are professionals utilizing the intuitive web-based solution to increase brand awareness, drive customer loyalty, and celebrate company and employee achievements and anniversaries.

In less than 45 seconds and with a few clicks, My Social Book’s automated platform creates a book of a company’s Facebook or Instagram page using its proprietary algorithm. Businesses of every size and sector have used My Social Book, including those in:

• Hospitality – boutique hotels and hostels are producing local area guides to inspire guests

• Weddings – planners, venue owners and photographers are printing luxury portfolios

• Marketing and PR – agencies are celebrating successes with automated printed press kits

• Community organizations – sports teams to religious groups are sharing past initiatives

• Corporate services – HR professionals are printing welcome kits for new starters and delivering annual reports in an engaging format

Charles continued: “My Social Book is ideal for any time-poor professional – our automation means brand books are quick-to-produce and an effective way of maximizing existing social media investments. Everything is intuitive and it’s a valuable tool to resurface high-performing content and celebrate a company’s success.”

My Social Book is also proving popular with influencers, executive coaches and public speakers as its eye-catching books offer a memorable leave-behind after a community meet-and-greet or professional speaking engagement.

Visit www.mysocialbook.com/business to print a book for your business.



