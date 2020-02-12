/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to update its loyal shareholders on the scheduled production of its previously announced hemp extract infused sparkling beverages.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “Certainly we remain committed to National and International expansion of our original four amazing Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices, but today we start producing a line of a healthy, great tasting beverages under our Element Brands umbrella. The products have been formulated based on the profiles of our already successful Apple Rush sparkling juice. We have spent several months developing a comprehensive marketing and branding initiative for Element Brands and was developed through a collaboration of our CMO Nick Kinports, and other advisory board members. Element C, the first of the line extensions was created with a fresh clean look for the retail consumer. This initial run was created for a customers’ evaluation of our capabilities as a manufacturer. We will be producing approximately 500 cases of each product, have presold a large portion of the production, and are taking additional orders from individuals as well prior to our distribution push.” Jason Atwell, COO of Apple Rush added, "What happens when you combine a ground breaking process with an already successful formulation? You get Element Brands, 12 oz drinks consisting of seltzer, juice, CBD, and/or Kratom that is produced with a high quality water-soluble extract of the active ingredients created in house. These beverages continue our tradition of being Non GMO, No Sugar Added, No Preservatives, and Vegan. We are excited to bring our first official new brand on board and look forward to an exciting 2020."

“Element C has the same great tasting juice base as Apple Rush, doesn’t have an undesirable aftertaste or chalky style residue, is lower in calories and is infused with 25mg of Hemp CBD. After extensive R&D we are proud to release a CBD beverage that is easy drinking" says advisory board member Gerrit A. Topp.

“The process is completed through APRU's internally developed infusing process, which was developed in-house at APRU, and can be used to infuse beverages with many other active ingredients. We have partnered with a small craft brewery, Brew Theory, in Orlando Florida. Jeremy Roberts, CEO, has committed to provide us a terrific packaging partnership that will allow us to launch new products with shorter lead times than required by our main brewer,” continued Tony.

Jeremy said, “We are excited to be part of the launch and new development of Element C. We see a great opportunity within the category of infused beverages and are excited to partner with APRU. We will be producing some small run tests in the future to help in the development of infused beverages.”

Apple Rush will be using its knowledge and manufacturing technologies to develop and launch new products on a regular basis. Our team of advisors will aid us in marketing, development, and sales of each of our product lines. "We will be launching more Element Brand products this year as we continue to accelerate growth and reach our aggressive plans for our brands." said Jason Atwell, COO of Apple Rush.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com.

About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



