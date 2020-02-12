ISC® Named to the List of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2020

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the list of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2020. This is the twelfth consecutive year that ISC has been recognized in the provincial competition.



Saskatchewan’s Top Employers is an editorial competition recognizing employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout Saskatchewan were evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. In comparison to similar organizations, ISC is rated among companies which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

The editors’ reasons for selecting ISC are posted at eluta.ca . These include:

ISC supports new mothers and fathers (including adoptive parents) with maternity and parental leave top-up payments, to 95 per cent of salary for up to 17 weeks, and offers the option to extend their paid leave to an unpaid leave of absence.

ISC invests in ongoing employee development with subsidies for professional accreditation as well as tuition subsidies for courses taken at outside institutions.

ISC helps employees plan for the future with retirement planning assistance and a defined contribution pension plan -- employees nearing retirement may also take advantage of phased-in work options.

For information about working at ISC, including benefits and career opportunities, please visit isc.ca/careers .

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

