LIVONIA, MI, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kitchen Remodeling Company Celebrates Over 50 Years of Service in Metro Detroit Kurtis Kitchen & Bath , based in Livonia, has been serving the Metro Detroit area for over 50 years with unparalleled value and kitchen remodeling services.Homeowners throughout Clarkston, Livonia, Royal Oak, and Utica have trusted the kitchen and bath experts at Kurtis Kitchen with their home remodeling needs. They offer solutions for kitchens whether they are simply outdated, in complete disrepair, or lacking in design. The remodelers have spent decades improving homeowners' quality of life and raising the resale value of their Metro Detroit homes.Why Many Homeowners Around Livonia Consider a Kitchen RemodelHouses throughout Livonia and the surrounding areas will eventually require an update of some sort. Many homeowners choose to remodel their kitchen because it was designed for their specific needs, they have a growing family that requires more space, they need room for a dining table in the kitchen, they need to reduce hazards for small children, or they are changing the style of their home. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has years of experience helping these homeowners redesign their kitchen to match any needs, style, or budget.Cabinetry Brands the Livonia Company Uses in their RemodelingKurtis Kitchen & Bath carries a line of custom-made cabinetry from brands including KraftMaid, Wellborn, and UltraCraft. They use these quality products in kitchen remodels to increase homeowner’s storage space and to greatly improve the functionality of any kitchen. They can also update old appliances with their line of kitchen appliances from KitchenAid, Magic Chef Maytag, Whirlpool, Amana, and more. Access to quality remodeling services and products in one place is one reason many in the area trust Kurtis Kitchen & Bath for their remodels.Designations the Michigan Kitchen Remodeler Has EarnedThe company has earned several designations over their years of service including the following:Certified Aging in Place Specialist - They offer an Aging in Place program that allows Metro Detroit homeowners to remain in their home safely and comfortably regardless of their age, income, or mobility level.Lead-Safe Certified Renovator - Kurtis Kitchen & Bath employs renovators trained in lead-safe work practices that have allowed them to become certified by the EPA.Certified Graduate Remodeler - The kitchen remodeling company has amassed enough industry experience and has offered a proven track record of successful project management. They completed a specially designed curriculum for professional remodeling operations and always uphold a strong code of ethics with every project.Over 50 years of service and these special designations have set Kurtis Kitchen & Bath apart from other kitchen remodelers in the area. Homeowners can contact this company to inquire about remodeling services, installations, and custom products.Contact Kurtis KitchenCarly Maruskacmaruska@KurtisKitchen.com734-522-7600About Kurtis KitchenKurtis Kitchen & Bath was founded in 1968 by Louis Kuretzky as a wholesale distributor of countertops and has grown over the years to serve more parts of Michigan with kitchen and bathroom products, full-service installation, and expert remodeling services. The company is now run by the third generation of the Kurtis Family with plans to continue growth and expansion through value-based remodeling programs for the Metro Detroit market.



