White Dog Labs Announces Addition to Board of Directors

NEW CASTLE, Del., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Dog Labs announced today that Gino Addiego has been appointed to the company's board of directors.



Dr. Addiego brings over 30 years of experience in engineering, operations and quality in the semiconductor equipment industry, an industry requiring the utmost manufacturing precision and quality. Gino’s current responsibility includes the global manufacturing operations of Applied Materials, the leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer with $17B in revenue.

"We are pleased to welcome Gino to our Board of Directors at this important next stage of WDL’s evolution," said Bryan Tracy, WDL’s CEO. "With the agreement to acquire our first plant and the move of our products into production, Gino’s expertise in large scale global operations and quality management will be invaluable in guiding WDL.”

Cargill and WDL have recently announced an off-take agreement for ProTyton™, WDL’s premium protein product which is an important feed ingredient in aquaculture. The company has developed and scaled up the anaerobic fermentation process for the product and is gearing up to start production.

"I am excited to join the WDL Board," said Dr. Addiego. "I look forward to working with the company’s board and management to advance production and operations globally.”

About White Dog Labs

WDL is a biotech company focused on animal health and nutrition today – human’s tomorrow. It was established in 2012 to address global challenges including food sustainability and climate change and has been funded to date by the Somekh family. The company has a unique, world class expertise in microbiome derived organisms which have promising implications for nutrition and health. The company has invented a proprietary process, ProtocolB™, for the isolation, selection and cultivation of microbiome-derived organisms, and developed MixoFerm™, a fermentation technology that consumes sugar and gases, thus increasing product yield in industrial fermentation. WDL is applying this expertise to develop and commercialize the "Tyton" platform of unique products.

ProTyton, ProtocolB and MixoFerm are trademarks of WDL.

