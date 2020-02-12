CULTURE AMP ANNOUNCES AUBREY BLANCHE JOINS DEI TEAM AS GLOBAL HEAD OF EQUITABLE DESIGN & IMPACT

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Amp, the leading People and Culture platform, today announced that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) veteran Aubrey Blanche will join its established DEI team as the Global Head of Equitable Design & Impact. Blanche brings more than six years of experience spanning Palantir Technologies to Atlassian to her position at Culture Amp. In her new role, Blanche will work closely with company leadership and Equitable Design & Impact Lead Steven Huang to identify how Culture Amp can create a more inclusive experience for all of its employees, and for those of its global customer base of more than 2,600 companies.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion has gained momentum across nearly every industry as a corporate and culture imperative, and Culture Amp has been leading this conversation for businesses of all sizes for nearly a decade. With the addition of Blanche, the company is doubling down on its industry-leading DEI efforts.



Blanche’s hire is a new permanent role for Culture Amp. Previously, DEI leadership was a rotational responsibility, alternating between Culture Amp employees on an annual basis. Creating the new global leadership role that has DEI oversight over all internal practices and actively liaises with external customers is in line with Culture Amp’s belief that DEI initiatives must be embedded in the organization and owned by all employees.

“We are incredibly excited to have Aubrey joining Culture Amp,” said Didier Elzinga, CEO and co-founder of Culture Amp. “Aubrey will not only help Culture Amp continue to hold itself accountable for growing and learning in the field of DEI - but will help Culture Amp contribute not only to the broader DEI dialogue but provide direct, and effective, tools and data to our customers and our community as a whole.”

Blanche, based in San Francisco, joins Culture Amp after spending the last five years as the Global Head of Diversity & Belonging at Australian collaboration giant Atlassian, where she founded and scaled their Diversity & Belonging practice. During Blanche’s tenure, as Atlassian scaled internationally, it became a global leader in innovative approaches to diversity & inclusion. Blanche’s work at Atlassian directly improved the representation and experience of women, underrepresented people of color, employees over 40, and drove the formalization of the company’s accessibility program.

In this new role, Blanche plans to proactively identify barriers related to equity & belonging, and educate senior leadership & managers on how to best support each team member in reaching their potential, as well as design and implement scalable, sustainable infrastructure for employee groups to build community.

“I was born into circumstances that made the opportunities I’ve been given an anomaly. I can’t think of a better thing to do with those opportunities than make sure that people--regardless of their background and life experiences--are given the opportunities they deserve to reach their potential,” said Blanche. “I’m beyond excited to join the Culture Amp team. The leadership’s belief that business can be done differently is visionary in our industry, and I believe their products directly enable the outcomes I’m most passionate about.”

Blanche continued, “The fact is, we know that equitable workplaces are happier, more innovative, and more financially sustainable. For too long, businesses have chosen to tolerate culture that doesn’t work for everyone, and while that’s never been acceptable, employee and consumer expectations are changing. It’s possible to design workplaces that help people be the best versions of themselves and do the right thing, which is going to be a business advantage as we move into the future of work.”



The addition of Blanche and her data-focused approach to DEI will be a primary driver for actualizing Culture Amp’s mission of creating a better world of work for more than 100 million people.



