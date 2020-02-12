Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Wins Cynopsis Award for Original Series Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad

Series Wins in Best Family-Focused Reality Series Category

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced that the original series Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad has won a Cynopsis Award for Best Family-Focused Reality Series.



The Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards celebrates those leading the charge in media excellence. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment won in the category of Best Family-Focused Reality Series for the series Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have won a Cynopsis Award, especially in the Family-Focused Reality Series category,” said Elana Sofko, chief operating officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad is an intimate, entertaining, and revealing portrait of nine men who are tackling the most important role in the world: Fatherhood. This award demonstrates the quality of our original programming and increases our excitement for future series in development.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad is currently streaming on Netflix.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq:CSSE) is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD) that provide content for all screens. The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long and short-form original content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. www.cssentertainment.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

