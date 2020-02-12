US Signal Leverages Infinidat’s Storage Solution to Power Business Expansion

Data center services provider leverages InfiniBox arrays for performance at scale, high reliability and low cost

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that leading data services provider US Signal is relying on the InfiniBox enterprise storage system to power its ongoing expansion. US Signal’s seven Midwest data centers currently use 12 InfiniBox systems for business-critical application and data storage. Additional InfiniBox arrays will support a newly constructed, purpose-built eighth data center in Metro Detroit scheduled to go online in March 2020.



US Signal’s solutions help clients migrate legacy infrastructure to the cloud and replicate, back up and secure their data. The Michigan-based company has leveraged Infinidat InfiniBox storage arrays since 2015, taking advantage of the systems’ performance at scale, reliability and competitive costs to raise levels of service to clients.

“To help our customers mitigate risk and free up resources to effectively run their businesses, we need a storage solution that can keep up with our demands,” said Marc Creviere, principal systems engineer at US Signal. “InfiniBox has the horsepower and the price-per-terabyte cost advantage we need to offer the most competitive managed security services on the market. Infinidat’s products tie in very well with our infrastructure. The performance, availability and proactive support Infinidat delivers are a vital part of our success.”

A key business driver for US Signal has been its focus on disaster recovery and data center services. In the company’s recent “ State of the Web and DDoS Attacks Survey ,” four out of five companies had experienced a recent cyberattack, with an average 12 hours of downtime and a cost of $150,000. More than ever, companies are rebalancing their infrastructure requirements, putting as much emphasis on availability and reliability as they do on performance and ease of use.

“Our mid-market customers are underserved when it comes to keeping their data safe and their businesses up and running after an incident,” said Creviere. “Our managed security and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service solutions are some of our fastest-growing offerings. InfiniBox is a big part of that, providing excellent snapshot and replication capabilities and the ability to use these for both local and remote operational recovery.”

InfiniBox enterprise storage systems’ performance, availability and ease-of-use support the diversity of workloads of the modern data center, allowing companies across vertical industries to spend more time helping customers and scaling their business, and less on managing storage.

About US Signal

US Signal is a provider of data center services, offering connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery solutions – all powered by its wholly-owned and operated, robust, fiber network. US Signal also helps customers optimize their IT resources through managed and professional services.

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% data availability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

