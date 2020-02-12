There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,399 in the last 365 days.

Evolus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provide a Business Update on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 prior to open of the U.S. financial markets.

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day. A question and answer session will follow management remarks.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (866) 916-2317 for domestic callers and (703) 925-2662 for international callers.  The conference ID is 1896983.

A replay of the call will be available following its completion through March 3, 2020. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 1896983.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus, Inc. website, https://investors.evolus.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Evolus' website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Evolus, Inc.
Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: http://www.evolus.com.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.
Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Evolus, Inc. Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Ashwin Agarwal
Vice President, Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury
Tel: +1-949-284-4559
Email: IR@Evolus.com

Media Contact:
Crystal Muilenburg
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Relations
Tel: +1-949-284-4506
Email: media@evolus.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.