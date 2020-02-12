Schools clashes added to SuperSport Rugby Challenge Festivals in 2020
The SuperSport Rugby Challenge will deliver a combination of school, club and provincial rugby action at their rugby festivals in 2020, with two new venues also added to the already impressive variety of communities across the country reached by this popular tournament.
The tournament kicks off on the weekend of 25 April, with the first Rugby Festival scheduled for Sunday 26 April when SWD Eagles host the EP Elephants. The venue for this match, and the other festivals, will be confirmed in due course.
These two teams will play in the South Section alongside DHL Western Province, Boland Cavaliers, Toyota Free State XV, Cell C Sharks XV, Border and Zimbabwe Academy, who will again play out of their Cape Town base at False Bay Rugby Club in Constantia.
Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek will host three of the Welwitschias’ home matches as the Namibians will again play alongside defending champions Tafel Lager Griquas, Phakisa Pumas, Vodacom Blue Bulls, Down Touch Griffons, Xerox Golden Lions XV, Leopards and Valke in the North Section.
The latter will host the first festival in the North Section on Sunday, 3 May when they face the defending champions on the East Rand.
The remaining five Rugby Festivals will be played on consecutive Sundays until the semi-finals (13/14 June), with the final scheduled for the last weekend in June. All the Festivals will be televised by SuperSport and will include a school and club match with the SuperSport Rugby Challenge encounter.
The first weekend of action in the North Section will see the Phakisa Pumas take on the Valke, Tafel Lager Griquas hosting Down Touch Griffons, the Xerox Golden Lions XV will face Leopards and the Vodacom Blue Bulls XV will travel to Windhoek to face the Welwitschias.
In the South Section, the Toyota Free State XV will host Boland Cavaliers, the Cell C Sharks XV host Zimbabwe Academy and DHL Western Province will take on Border before the South Eastern Cape derby.
SuperSport Rugby Challenge Fixtures 2020 (home teams first, venues and kick-off times to be confirmed)
Round 1 (24-26 April)
North
Phakisa Pumas v Valke
Tafel Lager Griquas v Down Touch Griffons
Xerox Golden Lions XV v Leopards
Welwitschias v Vodacom Blue Bulls XV
South
DHL Western Province v Border
Cell C Sharks XV v Zimbabwe Academy
Toyota Free State XV v Boland Cavaliers
Festival: SWD vs EP Elephants
Round 2 (1-3 May)
North
Leopards v Down Touch Griffons
Vodacom Blue Bulls XV v Phakisa Pumas
Xerox Golden Lions XV vs Welwitschias
Festival: Valke v Tafel Lager Griquas
South
Cell C Sharks XV v Toyota Free State XV
EP Elephants v Boland Cavaliers
DHL Western Province v SWD
Zimbabwe Academy v Border
Round 3 (8-10 May)
North
Leopards v Phakisa Pumas
Tafel Lager Griquas v Welwitschias
Down Touch Griffons v Vodacom Blue Bulls XV
Valke v Xerox Golden Lions XV
South
Toyota Free State XV vs Eastern Province
Zimbabwe Academy v SWD
Border v Boland Cavaliers
Festival: DHL Western Province v Cell C Sharks XV
Round 4 (15-17 May)
North
Vodacom Blue Bulls XV v Tafel Lager Griquas
Phakisa Pumas v Xerox Golden Lions XV
Welwitschias v Down Touch Griffons
Valke v Leopards
South
Zimbabwe Academy v DHL Western Province
SWD v Toyota Free State XV
Boland Cavaliers v Cell C Sharks XV
Festival: EP Elephants v Border
Round 5 (22-24 May)
North
Tafel Lager Griquas v Phakisa Pumas
Leopards v Welwitschias
Down Touch Griffons v Valke
Festival: Xerox Golden Lions XV v Vodacom Blue Bulls
South
Toyota Free State XV v Zimbabwe Academy
EP Elephants v DHL Western Province
Boland Cavaliers v SWD
Border v Cell C Sharks XV
Round 6 (29-31 May)
North
Welwitschias v Phakisa Pumas
Down Touch Griffons v Xerox Golden Lions XV
Vodacom Blue Bulls XV v Valke
Tafel Lager Griquas v Leopards
South
Zimbabwe Academy v Boland Cavaliers
DHL Western Province v Toyota Free State XV
Cell C Sharks XV v EP Elephants
Festival: Border vs SWD
Round 7 (5-7 June)
North
Phakisa Pumas v Down Touch Griffons
Valke v Welwitschias
Xerox Golden Lions XV v Tafel Lager Griquas
Leopards v Vodacom Blue Bulls XV
South
EP Elephants v Zimbabwe Academy
SWD v Cell C Sharks XV
Border v Toyota Free State XV
Festival: Boland Cavaliers vs DHL Western ProvinceDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.
Media Contact: rugby@apo-opa.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.