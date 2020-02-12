There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,385 in the last 365 days.

Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2020 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • February 2020 Monthly Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2020
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2020. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid March 27, 2020, to holders of record on February 28, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020.  The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on March 18, 2020.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 11, 2020, the Company had 64,524,495 shares outstanding. As of January 31, 2020, the Company had 63,633,908 shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 63,061,781 shares outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change.  The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)                                  
                        Realized Realized        
                        Jan 2020 Nov - Jan   Modeled   Modeled
                Net     Weighted CPR 2020 CPR   Interest   Interest
          %     Weighted     Average (1-Month) (3-Month)   Rate   Rate
    Current   Fair of   Current Average     Maturity (Reported (Reported   Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Type   Face   Value Portfolio   Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Feb) in Feb)   (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Pass Through RMBS                                  
Post Reset ARM $ 959   $ 986 0.03 % $ 102.78 4.51 % 4.96 %  186  175 0.00 % 0.00 % $ 3   $ (2 )
Fixed Rate CMO   276,925     289,275 7.60 %   104.46 4.20 % 4.56 %  27  330 14.50 % 18.29 %   882     (1,568 )
15yr 4.0   18,407     19,492 0.51 %   105.89 4.00 % 4.45 %  20  153 11.36 % 14.17 %   216     (252 )
15yr Total   18,407     19,492 0.51 %   105.89 4.00 % 4.45 %  20  153 11.36 % 14.17 %   216     (252 )
20yr 4.0   78,993     85,991 2.26 %   108.86 4.00 % 4.48 %  30  205 10.30 % 9.69 %   1,587     (1,696 )
20yr Total   78,993     85,991 2.26 %   108.86 4.00 % 4.48 %  30  205 10.30 % 9.69 %   1,587     (1,696 )
30yr 3.0   199,413     205,676 5.40 %   103.14 3.00 % 3.91 %  7  352 2.27 % 3.16 %   3,066     (4,300 )
30yr 3.5   1,175,801     1,242,718 32.63 %   105.69 3.50 % 4.16 %  6  352 4.16 % 4.73 %   17,305     (23,630 )
30yr 4.0   1,004,994     1,082,331 28.42 %   107.70 4.00 % 4.59 %  17  340 12.75 % 16.25 %   13,327     (17,504 )
30yr 4.5   476,410     523,045 13.73 %   109.79 4.50 % 5.01 %  11  347 13.03 % 13.54 %   4,957     (6,810 )
30yr 5.0   252,508     281,926 7.40 %   111.65 5.00 % 5.51 %  20  337 15.91 % 15.92 %   3,046     (3,731 )
30yr Total   3,109,126     3,335,696 87.59 %   107.29 3.90 % 4.52 %  11  346 9.13 % 11.54 %   41,701     (55,975 )
Total Pass Through RMBS   3,484,410     3,731,440 97.98 %   107.09 3.93 % 4.53 %  13  340 9.59 % 12.16 %   44,389     (59,493 )
Structured RMBS                                  
Interest-Only Securities   405,173     52,955 1.39 %   13.07 4.00 % 4.59 %  67  281 21.28 % 23.55 %   (5,946 )   7,375  
Inverse Interest-Only Securities   183,284     23,924 0.63 %   13.05 3.42 % 4.86 %  67  284 11.22 % 13.83 %   868     (1,586 )
Total Structured RMBS   588,457     76,879 2.02 %   13.06 3.82 % 4.68 %  67  282 18.15 % 20.52 %   (5,078 )   5,789  
Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,072,867   $ 3,808,319 100.00 %     3.91 % 4.55 %  21  332 10.83 % 13.58 % $ 39,311   $ (53,704 )
                                   
                              Interest   Interest
    Average   Hedge                     Rate   Rate
    Notional   Period                     Sensitivity   Sensitivity
Hedge   Balance   End                     (-50 BPS)(1)   (+50 BPS)(1)
Eurodollar Futures $ (500,000 )   Dec-2020                     (2,500 )   2,500  
Swaps   (1,270,000 )   Oct-2023                     (25,275 )   25,275  
5-Year Treasury Futures   (69,000 )   Mar-2020(2)                     (2,149 )   1,965  
TBA Short   (300,000 )   Jan-2020                     (1,254 )   1,876  
Swaptions   (250,000 )   Apr-2020                     (173 )   1,754  
Hedge Total $ (2,389,000 )                       $ (31,351 ) $ 33,370  
Rate Shock Grand Total                           $ 7,960   $ (20,334 )
                                       
  1. Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
  2. Five year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $120.32 at January 31, 2020.  The market value of the short position was $83.0 million.
RMBS Assets by Agency         Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)         ($ in thousands)      
      Percentage         Percentage
    Fair of       Fair of
Asset Category   Value Portfolio   Asset Category   Value Portfolio
As of January 31, 2020         As of January 31, 2020      
Fannie Mae $ 2,349,892 61.7 %   Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 555,512 14.6 %
Freddie Mac   1,458,427 38.3 %   Whole Pool Assets   3,252,807 85.4 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,808,319 100.0 %   Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,808,319 100.0 %
                 


Borrowings By Counterparty                
($ in thousands)                
            Weighted Weighted  
        % of   Average Average  
    Total   Total   Repo Maturity Longest
As of January 31, 2020   Borrowings   Debt   Rate in Days Maturity
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 420,185   11.3 %   1.84 % 11 2/20/2020
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   380,046   10.5 %   1.75 % 12 2/28/2020
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.   337,302   9.3 %   1.96 % 11 2/13/2020
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co   298,553   8.2 %   1.74 % 12 2/12/2020
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc   280,152   7.7 %   1.75 % 65 4/13/2020
Citigroup Global Markets Inc   213,190   5.9 %   1.76 % 12 2/14/2020
ASL Capital Markets Inc.   206,626   5.7 %   1.78 % 15 2/28/2020
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.   206,319   5.7 %   1.72 % 11 2/14/2020
ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc   201,385   5.6 %   1.97 % 9 2/13/2020
RBC Capital Markets, LLC   168,764   4.7 %   1.78 % 14 2/28/2020
ING Financial Markets LLC   165,457   4.6 %   1.75 % 17 2/26/2020
South Street Securities, LLC   149,064   4.1 %   2.49 % 58 4/9/2020
Daiwa Securities America Inc.   112,436   3.1 %   1.94 % 7 2/10/2020
ICBC Financial Services LLC   96,319   2.7 %   1.75 % 28 2/28/2020
Guggenheim Securities, LLC   90,875   2.5 %   1.75 % 22 2/28/2020
FHLB-Cincinnati   88,885   2.5 %   1.67 % 3 2/3/2020
Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC   65,922   1.8 %   1.79 % 13 2/13/2020
Bank of Montreal   58,418   1.6 %   1.78 % 13 2/13/2020
Nomura Securities International, Inc.   46,775   1.3 %   1.74 % 12 2/12/2020
J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC   28,979   0.8 %   1.75 % 18 2/18/2020
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   9,116   0.3 %   2.31 % 3 2/3/2020
Mizuho Securities USA, Inc   1,911   0.1 %   2.20 % 19 2/19/2020
Total Borrowings $ 3,626,679   100.0 %   1.83 % 18 4/13/2020
                     

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.