Aeterna Zentaris to Present at Noble Capital Markets' 16th Annual Investor Conference

Presentation on Monday, February 17th at 11:30 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that Dr. Klaus Paulini , Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna, will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ 16th Annual Investor Conference on Monday, February 17th at 11:30 a.m. ET in Hollywood, Florida.



As part of his presentation, Dr. Paulini will provide a corporate overview and update on the Company’s lead product, Macrilen™ (macimorelin), the only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Dr. Paulini’s slide presentation will be made available on the Company’s website on Monday, February 17th.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in investor meetings with registered qualified investors attending the conference. To request a meeting, please contact the NobleCon16 one-on-one desk.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, Macrilen™ (macimorelin) is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). Macrilen™ is currently marketed in the United States through a license agreement with Novo Nordisk and Aeterna Zentaris receives double-digit royalties on sales. Aeterna Zentaris owns all rights to macimorelin outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Aeterna Zentaris is also leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD), an area of significant unmet need.

The Company is actively pursuing business development opportunities for the commercialization of macimorelin in Europe and the rest of the world, in addition to other non-strategic assets to monetize their value. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentaris.com.

