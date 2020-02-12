Top 10 Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for the Travel Obsessed Couple

Travel Inspiration for Couples Getaways - Caribbean to Europe to South Pacific

/EIN News/ -- Newport, RI, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentines Day, 2020 - What better way to show that special someone that you love them than to give the gift of travel this Valentine’s Day? From city breaks in Europe, to “be there by lunch” destinations in the Caribbean, to a bucket-list trip to a tropical island in Fiji, the best way to say “I love you” might be to spend a week together, just the two of you. Whether you are planning a romantic retreat, a mother-daughter trip, a guy’s adventure, an anniversary trip, or a getaway with a best friend, here are the top 10 travel gift ideas from WIMCO for Valentine’s Day.

1. Vacation in the heart of Paris – stay in a chic apartment steps from Rue Fauberg St Honore. Stroll the gardens at Musee Rodin and dine at LouLou’s by night. View gift.

2. Experience Tuscany – Rent a bike for a day or two to explore the countryside. Visit wineries, see how pasta is made, explore historic hill towns. View gift.

3. Stay in Shell beach Villa in St Barts – walk down to the beach, lunch at nearby Shellona, take a sunset sail to Colombier beach, shop in Gustavia. View gift.

4. Spend a week in a boho chic tropical cottage in Tulum. Snorkle or dive by day, and relax at restaurants like Giano by night. View gift.

5. See what its like to live on Grace Bay beach in Turks & Caicos. Snorkel right offshore, dine under the lights at Infinity. View gift.

6. Escape to Santorini – this cozy villa in Finikia is steps from Caldera views and tavernas. View gift.

7. Enjoy a private retreat in Mustique with your own chef and butler to spoil you. View gift.

8. Relax in a cliffside lair in the BVI – explore nearby islands and coral reefs, then pamper yourself at the resort spa. View gift.

9. Get away from it all at a beachfront villa on Brando Island near Tahiti – View gift.

10. Spend a bucket list week in a private oceanfront villa on Laucala Island in Fiji - View gift.

Romantic retreats in a private villa start at $500 per night. Several of these villas have more than one bedroom yet can be rented exclusively at a one bedroom rate…allowing the two of you to enjoy the benefits of a larger home, at the price of renting a one bedroom retreat.

About WIMCO Villas

Recently named one of the “Top 3” villa rental companies in the world by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler, and featured on Bloomberg Travel, Forbes Life, HarpersBazaar.com, the Today Show, and The Caribbean Journal; WIMCO offers a selective and personally inspected collection of private villas in the Caribbean, Europe and the South Pacific. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their lifestyle and budget, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, from setting-up international and local flights to VIP airport transfers to car rentals to pre-stocking the villa with groceries to arranging for in-villa massage, spa services and more.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, the BVI and Dominican Republic) and throughout Europe (including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Lake Como, St Tropez and Mykonos). Browse villas at www.wimco.com , or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012. WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

