Bright Power Expands Reach And Welcomes New Leadership

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Power , the premier provider of energy and water management services for real estate owners, investors and operators, grew over 30% in 2019, and is starting 2020 by rolling out a new organizational structure to support continued growth.



In 2019, Bright Power was recognized by Inc. magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing privately held companies for the fourth year. In December, the organization received the Best of Manhattan Award in the Renewable Energy category and CEO, President and Founder, Jeffrey Perlman, was recognized on the list of the City & State Energy & Environment Power 50 .

To support Bright Power’s growth while continuing to serve clients thoughtfully, optimize offerings to accommodate local energy, water and carbon regulations, and deepen the organization’s positive impact on the environment, the company is pleased to announce the following organizational changes and promotions.

The company’s new organizational structure includes five business units. Three geographic business units -- New York, National and California -- will deliver energy efficiency, energy management and renewable energy services tailored to the needs of building owners in those markets. The On-Site Generation unit will focus on delivering solar, battery and resiliency systems to customers in the New York metro area. Strategic Initiatives will work with real estate stakeholders outside of owners and property managers to support and build the market for sustainability solutions. The company has appointed the following leaders to lead these business units.

NEW YORK: Andrea Mancino will lead Bright Power’s business in the Greater New York area as Executive Vice President, New York. Prior to this promotion, Andrea served as the Director of New Construction. She started at the company as an intern nearly eight years ago, co-founded Bright Power’s New Construction division and is a 2019 Environmental + Energy Leader 100 honoree . NATIONAL: Colleen Woodson will lead Bright Power’s business with national real estate portfolios as Executive Vice President, National. She has held several previous leadership roles at the company, most recently as Chief of Staff. Colleen started her career as an Energy Engineer at TRC Energy Services. CALIFORNIA: Andrew McNamara and Gregory Sherman will continue to lead Bright Power’s California office, with Andy as Executive Vice President of Operations, California and Greg as Executive Vice President of Sales, California. Both Andy and Greg joined Bright Power in 2006, and were integral to building the company in New York before founding the California office in 2015. ON-SITE GENERATION: John Clasby, who joined the company in late 2019, will continue to lead Bright Power’s solar, battery and resiliency installation efforts as Vice President, On-Site Generation. John has over 15 years of construction and management experience in the solar industry. STRATEGIC INITIATIVES: Jonathan Braman is now Executive Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, a team he founded and has led for over four years. In this role, Jon will continue to lead Bright Power’s work to broaden and strengthen the market for real estate sustainability solutions, including the company’s projects with lenders such as Fannie Mae. Jon has been with the company for twelve years.



Additionally, James Hannah has been promoted to Chief Customer Officer. In this new role, James will drive customer success by aligning sales, account management and the company’s services with the needs of real estate customers. He has over eight years’ experience at Bright Power advising property owners and managers on how to best deploy energy efficiency, solar energy, cogeneration, and green building features across their portfolios and in their development projects.

“Each one of these leaders has contributed deeply to the organization. Their continued leadership, expertise and commitment to Bright Power will enable us to further expand our capability to deliver impactful services that are a win for building owners and managers, a win for building occupants and a win for the environment,” said Jeffrey Perlman, CEO, President and Founder of Bright Power.

New to Bright Power is Suzanne Kucera, who recently joined as the Chief Financial Officer. As an agile leader of growth companies and start-ups, Suzanne has successfully navigated diverse industries, including technology, media, marketing, clean energy, consumer products, asset management and real estate. Most recently, Suzanne acted as an interim CFO/COO at a C&I and community solar developer in New Jersey, while completing a Diploma in Clean Energy at NYU. Suzanne is currently on the Board of MMA Capital Holdings, a public company that lends to solar projects.

“Suzanne brings a wealth of diverse experience and insights to the company, and I look forward to working with her to take Bright Power into the next phase,” said Perlman.

