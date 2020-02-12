Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind Hellas pay €201.45 million to extend 1800MHz licences to end-2035;
The regulator has set in train the release of spectrum in several bands for 5G use
Greece’s well-developed mobile market is dominated by the three mobile network operators Wind Hellas, Vodafone Greece and Cosmote. Operators continue to invest in LTE infrastructure and technologies, including carrier aggregation, to provide networks capable of meeting customer demand for data services. This in turn is helping the operators to offset declining revenue from voice and SMS services. Wind Hellas and Vodafone have a mobile network sharing deal and have partnered to develop a large-scale fibre-based fixed-line NGN.
The regulator has set in train the release of spectrum in several bands for 5G use, anticipated later in 2020 and with services to be launched commercially in 2021. A number of trials have been held by the MNOs, though at least one has been closed down by a city council citing supposed health concerns.
This report provides an overview of Greece’s mobile market, covering regulatory and market developments as well as financial and operating statistics of the key players.
Key developments:
- Vodafone closes down the MVNO Cyta Mobile, plans to repurpose 3G network assets for LTE and 5G by 2022;
- Rules governing number portability tightened;
- Amended laws reducing SIM card penetration;
- Report update includes the regulator's market review and annual report for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
Vodafone Greece, Cosmote, Wind Hellas.
Table of Contents
- Market analysis
-
Mobile statistics
- General statistics
-
Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- 2G (GSM)
- Other infrastructure developments
- IoT
-
Mobile data
- Short Messaging Service (SMS)/Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
-
Regulatory issues
- Significant Market Power (SMP)
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Spectrum refarming
- 900MHz and 1800MHz licence renewal
- 1800MHz
- 800MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum auction
- 3.4GHz
- 5G spectrum auction – 2020
- Network sharing
-
Major mobile operators
- Wind Hellas
- Vodafone Greece
- Cosmote
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
List of Tables
- Table 1 – Change in the number of registered mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2019
- Table 2 – Growth in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2003 – 2024
- Table 3 – Change in mobile and fixed-line traffic – 2009 – 2017
- Table 4 – Decline in average annual mobile ARPU – 2011 – 2017
- Table 5 – Development of mobile market share of registered subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2017
- Table 6 – Decline in mobile service retail revenue and annual change – 2003 – 2017
- Table 7 – Proportion of mobile revenue by service – 2015 – 2017
- Table 8 – Change in the number or registered prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017
- Table 9 – Change in the ratio of registered prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017
- Table 10 – Change in the number and proportion of Cosmote’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 11 – Change in the proportion of Vodafone Greece’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Table 12 – Change in the volume of SMS and MMS message sent – 2006 – 2017
- Table 13 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Table 14 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2017
- Table 15 – Mobile interconnection traffic by type – 2009 – 2017
- Table 16 – Reduction in Mobile Termination Rates – 2009 – 2018
- Table 17 – Change in the number of annual mobile number portings – 2009 – 2017
- Table 18 – Change in the number of Vodafone Greece’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Table 19 – Decline in Vodafone Greece’s mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018
- Table 20 – Development of Vodafone Greece’s financial data – 2008 – 2019
- Table 21 – Increase in Vodafone Greece’s mobile data traffic – 2014 – 2019
- Table 22 – Decline in Cosmote’ mobile financial data – 2007 – 2019
- Table 23 – Change in Cosmote’s annualised mobile ARPU – 2006 – 2019
- Table 24 – Change in the number of Cosmote’s mobile subscribers by type – 2010 – 2019
- Table 25 – Historic - Mobile subscribers (registered) and penetration – 1996 – 2009
- Table 26 – Historic - Active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2003 – 2009
- Table 27 – Historic - Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2004 – 2009
- Table 28 – Historic - Mobile market share of registered subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2009
- Table 29 – Historic - Mobile and fixed-line traffic – 2004 – 2009
- Table 30 – Historic - Mobile service retail revenue and annual change – 2003 – 2009
- Table 31 – Historic - annual mobile number portings – 2004 – 2009
- Table 32 – Historic - Mobile revenue (retail and wholesale) – 2010 – 2016
- Table 33 – Historic - Mobile service EBITDA and annual change – 2003 – 2014
- Table 34 – Historic - Mobile service capex – 2001 – 2014
- Table 35 – Historic - Proportion of mobile data traffic by technology platform– 2015 – 2016
- Table 36 – Historic - Vodafone SMS messages sent – 2014 – 2016
- Table 37 – Historic - Cosmote prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 38 – Historic – Vodafone Greece’s proportion of prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009
- Table 39 – Historic - Cosmote mobile data revenue – 2015 – 2017
- Table 40 – Historic - Cosmote mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2009
List of Charts
- Chart 1 – Change in the number of registered mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2019
- Chart 2 – Growth in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2003 – 2024
- Chart 3 – Change in mobile and fixed-line traffic – 2009 – 2017
- Chart 4 – Decline in average annual mobile ARPU – 2011 – 2017
- Chart 5 – Development of mobile market share of registered subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2017
- Chart 6 – Decline in mobile service retail revenue and annual change – 2003 – 2017
- Chart 7 – Change in the number or registered prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017
- Chart 8 – Change in the number or registered prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017
- Chart 9 – Change in the number and proportion of Cosmote’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019
- Chart 10 – Change in the volume of SMS and MMS message sent – 2006 – 2017
- Chart 11 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024
- Chart 12 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2017
- Chart 13 – Reduction in Mobile Termination Rates – 2009 – 2018
- Chart 14 – Change in the number of annual mobile number portings – 2004 – 2016
- Chart 15 – Change in the number of Vodafone Greece’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 16 – Decline in Vodafone Greece’s mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018
- Chart 17 – Development of Vodafone Greece’s financial data – 2008 – 2019
- Chart 18 – Increase in Vodafone Greece’s mobile data traffic – 2014 – 2019
- Chart 19 – Decline in Cosmote’ mobile financial data – 2007 – 2019
- Chart 20 – Change in the number of Cosmote’s mobile subscribers by type – 2010 – 2019
List of Exhibits
- Exhibit 1 – 3G auction results in Greece – 2001
- Exhibit 2 – Overview of spectrum auction results
- Exhibit 3 – 2G auction results – 2001
- Exhibit 4 – 900MHz and 1800MHz auction spectrum – 2011
- Exhibit 5 – 900MHz and 1800MHz auction results – 2011
- Exhibit 6 – Spectrum auction results – 2014
- Exhibit 7 – Spectrum auction results overview – 2001 – 2014
- Exhibit 8 – Spectrum auction results – February 2017
- Exhibit 9 – Spectrum assignments for 5G – 2020
