The regulator has set in train the release of spectrum in several bands for 5G use

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Greece outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.



Click here to access the report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Greece-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses





Greece’s well-developed mobile market is dominated by the three mobile network operators Wind Hellas, Vodafone Greece and Cosmote. Operators continue to invest in LTE infrastructure and technologies, including carrier aggregation, to provide networks capable of meeting customer demand for data services. This in turn is helping the operators to offset declining revenue from voice and SMS services. Wind Hellas and Vodafone have a mobile network sharing deal and have partnered to develop a large-scale fibre-based fixed-line NGN.

The regulator has set in train the release of spectrum in several bands for 5G use, anticipated later in 2020 and with services to be launched commercially in 2021. A number of trials have been held by the MNOs, though at least one has been closed down by a city council citing supposed health concerns.

This report provides an overview of Greece’s mobile market, covering regulatory and market developments as well as financial and operating statistics of the key players.

Key developments:

Vodafone closes down the MVNO Cyta Mobile, plans to repurpose 3G network assets for LTE and 5G by 2022;

Cosmote, Vodafone and Wind Hellas pay €201.45 million to extend 1800MHz licences to end-2035;

Rules governing number portability tightened;

Amended laws reducing SIM card penetration;

Report update includes the regulator's market review and annual report for 2017, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Vodafone Greece, Cosmote, Wind Hellas.

Table of Contents

Market analysis

Mobile statistics General statistics

Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G 2G (GSM) Other infrastructure developments IoT

Mobile data Short Messaging Service (SMS)/Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Mobile broadband

Regulatory issues Significant Market Power (SMP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Spectrum refarming 900MHz and 1800MHz licence renewal 1800MHz 800MHz and 2.6GHz spectrum auction 3.4GHz 5G spectrum auction – 2020 Network sharing

Major mobile operators Wind Hellas Vodafone Greece Cosmote

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

Mobile content and applications

Appendix – Historic data

Related reports





List of Tables

Table 1 – Change in the number of registered mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2019

Table 2 – Growth in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2003 – 2024

Table 3 – Change in mobile and fixed-line traffic – 2009 – 2017

Table 4 – Decline in average annual mobile ARPU – 2011 – 2017

Table 5 – Development of mobile market share of registered subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2017

Table 6 – Decline in mobile service retail revenue and annual change – 2003 – 2017

Table 7 – Proportion of mobile revenue by service – 2015 – 2017

Table 8 – Change in the number or registered prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017

Table 9 – Change in the ratio of registered prepaid to postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017

Table 10 – Change in the number and proportion of Cosmote’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 11 – Change in the proportion of Vodafone Greece’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 12 – Change in the volume of SMS and MMS message sent – 2006 – 2017

Table 13 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 14 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2017

Table 15 – Mobile interconnection traffic by type – 2009 – 2017

Table 16 – Reduction in Mobile Termination Rates – 2009 – 2018

Table 17 – Change in the number of annual mobile number portings – 2009 – 2017

Table 18 – Change in the number of Vodafone Greece’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Table 19 – Decline in Vodafone Greece’s mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018

Table 20 – Development of Vodafone Greece’s financial data – 2008 – 2019

Table 21 – Increase in Vodafone Greece’s mobile data traffic – 2014 – 2019

Table 22 – Decline in Cosmote’ mobile financial data – 2007 – 2019

Table 23 – Change in Cosmote’s annualised mobile ARPU – 2006 – 2019

Table 24 – Change in the number of Cosmote’s mobile subscribers by type – 2010 – 2019

Table 25 – Historic - Mobile subscribers (registered) and penetration – 1996 – 2009

Table 26 – Historic - Active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2003 – 2009

Table 27 – Historic - Active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2004 – 2009

Table 28 – Historic - Mobile market share of registered subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2009

Table 29 – Historic - Mobile and fixed-line traffic – 2004 – 2009

Table 30 – Historic - Mobile service retail revenue and annual change – 2003 – 2009

Table 31 – Historic - annual mobile number portings – 2004 – 2009

Table 32 – Historic - Mobile revenue (retail and wholesale) – 2010 – 2016

Table 33 – Historic - Mobile service EBITDA and annual change – 2003 – 2014

Table 34 – Historic - Mobile service capex – 2001 – 2014

Table 35 – Historic - Proportion of mobile data traffic by technology platform– 2015 – 2016

Table 36 – Historic - Vodafone SMS messages sent – 2014 – 2016

Table 37 – Historic - Cosmote prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 38 – Historic – Vodafone Greece’s proportion of prepaid subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 39 – Historic - Cosmote mobile data revenue – 2015 – 2017

Table 40 – Historic - Cosmote mobile subscribers – 2006 – 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Change in the number of registered mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2019

Chart 2 – Growth in the number of active mobile subscribers and penetration – 2003 – 2024

Chart 3 – Change in mobile and fixed-line traffic – 2009 – 2017

Chart 4 – Decline in average annual mobile ARPU – 2011 – 2017

Chart 5 – Development of mobile market share of registered subscribers by operator – 2005 – 2017

Chart 6 – Decline in mobile service retail revenue and annual change – 2003 – 2017

Chart 7 – Change in the number or registered prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017

Chart 8 – Change in the number or registered prepaid and postpaid subscribers – 2009 – 2017

Chart 9 – Change in the number and proportion of Cosmote’s prepaid subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 10 – Change in the volume of SMS and MMS message sent – 2006 – 2017

Chart 11 – Growth in the number of active mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 12 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2017

Chart 13 – Reduction in Mobile Termination Rates – 2009 – 2018

Chart 14 – Change in the number of annual mobile number portings – 2004 – 2016

Chart 15 – Change in the number of Vodafone Greece’s mobile subscribers – 2008 – 2019

Chart 16 – Decline in Vodafone Greece’s mobile ARPU – 2008 – 2018

Chart 17 – Development of Vodafone Greece’s financial data – 2008 – 2019

Chart 18 – Increase in Vodafone Greece’s mobile data traffic – 2014 – 2019

Chart 19 – Decline in Cosmote’ mobile financial data – 2007 – 2019

Chart 20 – Change in the number of Cosmote’s mobile subscribers by type – 2010 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – 3G auction results in Greece – 2001

Exhibit 2 – Overview of spectrum auction results

Exhibit 3 – 2G auction results – 2001

Exhibit 4 – 900MHz and 1800MHz auction spectrum – 2011

Exhibit 5 – 900MHz and 1800MHz auction results – 2011

Exhibit 6 – Spectrum auction results – 2014

Exhibit 7 – Spectrum auction results overview – 2001 – 2014

Exhibit 8 – Spectrum auction results – February 2017

Exhibit 9 – Spectrum assignments for 5G – 2020

Click here to access the report : https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Greece-Mobile-Infrastructure-Broadband-Operators-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.