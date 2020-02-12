Daxor Corporation to Exhibit at the Society for Critical Care Medicine 49th Congress

/EIN News/ -- New Data Scheduled for Presentation on Daxor’s BVA-100®



NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement today announces it will be attending the Society for Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) 49th Congress at the Orlando Convention Center in Orlando, FL, from February 16-18th, 2019. Research from the University of Hawaii - John A. Burns School of Medicine relating to the use of Daxor’s BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) diagnostic test in critical care use is scheduled to be presented.

“The SCCM gathers more than 6,000 critical care professionals from around the world to share ideas and seek solutions to improve outcomes in the critically ill. In a peer-reviewed randomized control trial, the BVA test showed that optimization of intravascular blood volume led to a 44% change in treatment decisions, improves outcomes, length of stay, and can reduce mortality by up to 66% versus conventional therapy in complex critically-ill patients. We look forward to sharing with leaders new data on how precise, individualized fluid management can lead to better patient outcomes,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #902.

