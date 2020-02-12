Lindy Brewster of OR Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindy Brewster, founding partner of OR Consulting, a management consulting firm with US headquarters in Northern Virginia—is honored to be one of the women highlighted in Close Up Radio’s Women Making a Difference in America series. For someone who made strides in leadership development when business leaders were primarily men, it’s an accomplishment for her as a woman. It’s also a measure of her success in cultivating leaders who think more critically, lead more broad-mindedly and act with greater adaptability, which Lindy believes is increasingly important in an era when climate, politics, technology and other factors create constant change.

Lindy admits she is so tempted by new challenges she occasionally bites off more than she can chew. Her plate may be full, but she still devotes close attention to every client and builds long term relationships with each organization and team. Using a unique approach that draws on psychologic as well as business theory, she coaches clients on how to engage their team members, how to optimize communication and productivity across the organization. She also works on how to embrace technology, build cohesiveness, and other critical areas that bear on leadership and a company’s viability.

In addition to her core consulting work, Lindy is recognized as an author and a researcher. She is currently involved in a project with James Madison University Summit Series that examines how great leaders triumph through conflicts—from war and political unrest to health crises and earthquakes. Lindy herself was in such a situation, working with civilian teams in Afghanistan around 2009 and it made her want to explore these concepts. Her research involves basic things—like leading with empathy or preparing ambassadors for foreign assignment with language and cultural knowledge—to deeper and more complex topics. She will share some of the insights in her upcoming shows.

Lindy has worked with situations like when an all-new team comes in to take over a piece of existing business and still has to achieve certain quotas and client service standards. She finds such challenges infinitely rewarding.

“It’s so great to see the changes that emerge from the work I’ve done with the team (like a renewed government contract) . And when it’s an individual leader, that can be more gratifying. They come back to me and say they are a new person; their whole life has been transformed, their career trajectory and their personal relationships.”

