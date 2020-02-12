K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2026

New Study Reports "K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2020-2026

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

As per a new report, the global K-12 robotic toolkits market is likely to show significant growth during the forthcoming years. Robotic Toolkits aim at enhancing student's knowledge, skills and attitudes for designing, analysing and operating robots in a more professional way.

Growing demand for robots as an educational tool in middle and high schools is one of the main factors influencing the market size of K-12 robotic toolkits. Also, establishment of numerous youth summer camps, and growing interest of students in programming and artificial intelligence will further increase the demand of these kits in the future. In many countries, first-year computer science courses at the universities now include programming of a robot as part of the course curriculum in addition to traditional software engineering-based coursework.

Also increasing adoption of experiential learning besides class room learning will promote K-12 robotic toolkits market as well. The educational institutions across the world are more focused towards learning by Doing concept in K-12 schools. With growing preferences for experiential learning, the growth of the global K-12 robotic toolkits market will also observed in the coming years.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the K-12 Robotic Toolkits.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – EZ-Robot,

LEGO Education

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Sphero

Valiant

VEX Robotics

Wonder Worksho, and more.

Market Segmentation

Type and application are the basis on which the entire market is divided into. Based on the type, the worldwide market is divided into Science Course, Technology Course, Engineering Course, Mathematics Course and other courses. Based on the application, the market has been divided into PreK-Elementary Schools, Middle School and High School. The schools use robotic toolkits to educate students who are doing science and engineering majors, and high schools give appropriate leaning platform to the students which in turn increase the demand of K-12 robotic toolkitsat high schools.

Detailed Regional Analysis

K-12 robotic toolkits markethas been discussed across the United States, Europe, India, Japan, China, Southeast Asia and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Geography-wise, North America dominates the global market major revenue for the market mainly due to growing preference on STEM education in the K-12 sector. STEM education is a part of the curriculum in these regions. These robotic tools are introduced in middle schools and high schools so that the students can develop good computational thinking skills and problem-solving skills. Growing preference of robotic toolkits in the subjects of science and mathematics has witnessed significant growth changes in the market which in tune will fuel the market growth of K-12 robotic toolkitsduring the forecast period. Also rising government initiatives and funding will propel the market growth in the areas

Key Stakeholders

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Manufacturers

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Competitive Landscape

The presence of new and established players in this market makes it more competitive. The key players in the K-12 robotic toolkits market are introducing better products and kits to attract more customers. The players are forming alliance with the local companies to explore maximum of the growth opportunities in the coming years.

and more

Continued...



