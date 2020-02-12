Conference Chair from AstraZeneca invites you to attend Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020

Pre-filled Syringes East Coast 2020

The 7th annual Pre-filled Syringes East Coast conference and exhibition is returning to Boston USA, in April.

BOSTON, USA, February 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are delighted to have Michael Song, Senior Manager, Dosage Form Design and Development, AstraZeneca chairing the two-day conference.Read the letter from the chair:Dear Colleagues,It is with great pleasure and delight that we welcome each of you to SMi’s 7th annual Pre-Filled Syringes East conference in Boston, USA.Over the past decade, the pre-filled syringes industry has grown significantly with growing pharmaceutical interest the market is to grow to $9.7bn by 2025 with continually increasing number of drug products and design innovations being developed via prefilled syringe.This year’s meeting will endeavor to address the key elements at the forefront of the pre-filled syringes industry, addressing: how digital connectivity is being used in conjunction with devices to aid user experience, advances in drug product formulation and control strategies, regulatory insights from industry experts and FDA representation, lifecycle management case studies for combination products and insights into device development in industry.The 7th annual conference will allow for the face-to-face convergence of subject matter experts, thought leaders, researchers, and manufacturers in disciplines related to the development of prefilled syringes and other therapeutic delivery products, and thereby provide a tremendous opportunity for meaningful discourse.As chair of this event, I look forward to personally welcoming you to this must-attend conference in Boston this April.Your Sincerely,Michael SongSenior Manager, Dosage Form Design and DevelopmentAstraZenecaTake advantage of the $200 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on February 28th, 2020. Places can be reserved at www.pfsamericas.com/einpr6 Pre-filled Syringes East Coast Conference: April 27th-28th 2020Post-conference workshop Day: April 29thSponsored by:Almac | Aptar Pharma | Bold insight | Credence MedSystems | Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Owen Mumford | PHC Corporation | Polyplastics-Topas | Steris | Weiss-Aug | Zeon Speciality Materials | Zwick Roell |Contact Information:For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---ENDS---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



